"I feel like I can compete for those two, for sure" - Tyler Herro sets high ambitions for 2021-22 NBA season, with eyes on Sixth Man and Most Improved Player Of The Year awards

Miami Heat shooting guard Tyler Herro aims to compete for the Sixth Man and Most Improved Player of the Year awards after a blistering start to his 2021-22 NBA campaign.

Herro has been sensational for the Heat through the first seven games of the season, helping the team to a 6-1 start. He is averaging 22.4 points, 6.0 rebounds, and 4.4 assists per game. Herro has thrived from the outside as well, shooting at 47.2% from the field and 40.8% from the three. That has seen him getting catapulted to the conversation for the Sixth Man of the Year candidate.

When asked about his goals for the season, Herro wasn't coy about his lofty expectations, saying:

“I just want to win a championship...Obviously, Sixth Man of the Year, for sure. Most Improved. I feel like I can compete for those two, for sure.”

NBA Central @TheNBACentral



“I feel like I can compete for those two, for sure.”



heatnation.com/media/tyler-he… Tyler Herro says he wants to win Sixth Man of the Year and Most Improved Player awards“I feel like I can compete for those two, for sure.” Tyler Herro says he wants to win Sixth Man of the Year and Most Improved Player awards“I feel like I can compete for those two, for sure.”heatnation.com/media/tyler-he…

The Miami Heat have been the talk of the town in the opening month of the 2021-22 NBA season. It's not difficult to see why the Heat have been one of the most impressive teams in the league so far.

They have lost just once in their opening seven games. The Heat have had many key players who have shone during the opening month of the season. But Tyler Herro has stood tall among his teammates.

How good has been Tyler Herro for the Miami Heat this season?

Tyler Herro winning both Sixth Man of the Year and Most Improved Player awards might seem preposterous to some. But his production has simply been too impressive to ignore.

After he averaged 15.1 points per game last season, the 21-year-old guard has come out of the gates on fire. Thanks to his exploits, the Miami Heat have looked like one of the most dangerous teams in the NBA.

Tyler Herro is currently the landslide favorite for the Sixth Man of the Year award, in terms of odds. It's not difficult to see why. Herro has been lethal from the Miami Heat bench, putting on an offensive display with his ability from the outside.

Winning one award would be impressive, but considering the kind of season he is having, Herro is in line to win multiple awards. At the moment, Herro finds himself as the third favorite to win the Most Improved Player Award.

ALSO READ Article Continues below

There's an opportunity for the Heat shooting guard to make some noise in that category. But he will have to top the likes of players such as Memphis Grizzlies guard Ja Morant and Charlotte Hornets forward Miles Bridges, who have both been outstanding this season.

Edited by Bhargav