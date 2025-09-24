  • home icon
"I have to feel like I can create" - Giannis Antetokounmpo opens up about having the 'green light' to embrace new role on the Bucks

By Kevin McCormick
Modified Sep 24, 2025 17:27 GMT
Giannis Antetokounmpo opens up about having the 'green light' to embrace new role

Over the past decade, Giannis Antetokounmpo has emerged as arguably the best developmental story in NBA history. Ahead of a fresh season with the Milwaukee Bucks, the two-time MVP reflected on tapped more into a specific area of his game.

It was a busy offseason for the Bucks, as they made numerous roster changes. By far their most shocking move was waive and stretching Damian Lillard to create cap space to sign Myles Turner.

While Turner will fill the void left by Brook Lopez, the Bucks have another area that needs addressing. With Lillard out of the picture, Milwaukee has no primary creator on offense.

As the team's lone star now, Giannis Antetokounmpo will have to tap more into his playmaking in 2026. Ahead of training camp, he opened up about embracing this new mindest on the floor.

“To get the best out of the team and to get the best out of me, I have to be a creator,” Antetokounmpo said, per The Athletic. “I have to feel like I can create. If you look at the last two months of the team, when I had the green light, if I have the ball in my hands and I have that green light to create, I don’t always have to execute, but I have to feel like I’m creating."
Giannis has steadily grown as a playmer throughout his career, and is fresh off tying his career-high in assists per game last season (6.5).

Giannis Antetokounmpo is more than capable of being a primary facilitator

While Giannis Antetokounmpo is most known for as being the NBA's most dominant downhill threat, he is capable of being more. Dating back to last season, he's put his passing abilities on display on numerous occasions.

Over the summer, Giannis suited up for Greece in EuroBasket. He put together an impressive stretch with multiple standout showings. Among Giannis' best performances was a near triple-double against Spain (25 points, 14 rebounds, nine assists).

Prior to EuroBasket, Giannis' all-around game was a key factor in the Bucks finishing with a top-five seed in the Eastern Conference. He racked up double-digit assists in five of his last six games in the regular season. This stretch also included Giannis dishing out 20 assists in a win over the Philadelphia 76ers.

Finding the balance between scoring and playmaking will be an adjustment for Giannis Antetokounmpo, but he is talented enough to be the central hub of the offense. In an even more featured role the superstar forward could put together one of his best campaigns from a stats standpoint.

Edited by Kevin McCormick
