"I feel like I could've played better" - Bam Adebayo after his brilliant 26-point performance in Miami Heat's win over the Charlotte Hornets

Bam Adebayo feels he could performed better in his stunning performance against the Charlotte Hornets on Friday night. The Miami Heat center posted 26 points and secured 19 rebounds to help his team to a dominant 114-99 win over the in-form Hornets.

Adebayo's brilliant performance on the defensive and offensive board made things extremely difficult for the opposition. Despite putting up a complete effort for the team, the player said that there was still room for improvement in his performance. Speaking about the same in his post-game interview, Bam Adebayo said:

"I feel like I could've played better. But it's a great win at the end of the day. The team really picked it up; I feel at the end of the half, we lost our intensity. But we picked it up throughout the end of the rest of the second half."

It was a special night for Adebayo, as his Olympic banner was up in the rafters. The youngster was a key part of the Team USA team that won the gold medal in the Tokyo Summer Olympics this summer.

In the process,he joined an elite list of Heat stars like LeBron James, Dwayne Wade and Alonzo Mourning to have their Olympic banners in the rafters at the FTX Arena. When asked about how he felt when his name went up in the rafters with Heat legends, Adebayo said:

"Special moment, especially where we come from, you know like I said in the video, you don't get a lot of other big gold medalists where I come from. So, I am glad to represent my city, I am glad to represent my home and this organisation."

Bab Adebayo stars in Miami Heat's dominant win over the Charlotte Hornets

Charlotte Hornets vs Miami Heat

The Miami Heat's win over the Charlotte Hornets was their third consecutive victory of the season. All three of their wins have been by over ten-point margins, and the Heat's performances in all three games have been phenomenal. Kyle Lowry's presence seems to have bolstered the squad, as the Heat have been 4-0 with him on the floor.

Jimmy Butler has put up some incredible scoring performances this season. He is averaging 25.0 PPG, 7.4 RPG and 5.2 APG while shooting at 51.1% from the field.

Meanwhile, Bam Adebayo has also been on top of his game since his return from the Tokyo Olympics. Adebayo has been excellent at the defensive end, and looks like a prime contender for the Defensive Player of the Year award this season.

Another Heat player that has stepped up this year is Tyler Herro. After a poor sophomore year, the youngster is out to silence his critics. He is currently averaging 22.0 PPG, and is shooting at 46.6% efficiency from the field. Herro has elevated his game, and is likely going to be a key part of the Miami Heat team this season.

The franchise recruited some big players like Kyle Lowry, PJ Tucker and Markieff Morris this offseason. They have all instantly gelled with the team, and are looking like a solid fit with the Heat. If things continue to work out well for them, there is no doubt the franchise will be one of the favorites to come out of the East.

