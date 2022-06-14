"I feel like Klay going for 50 in Game 6 , he just getting warm right now" - 2x All-Star backing Klay Thompson to live up to his 'Game 6 Klay' moniker

Trae Young is hyped up for a "Game 6 Klay" performance from Klay Thompson after the Golden State Warriors' wins in Games 4 and 5.

The NBA Finals have been immensely entertaining. Through five games, the Warriors managed to pull a series lead against the Boston Celtics, 3-2. Both teams have had great performances from their respective star players, and even their role players have stepped up big-time.

After the game, Young of the Atlanta Hawks shared his thoughts about what might happen in Game 6. Klay Thompson has had iconic performances in the playoffs during any Game 6.

"I feel like Klay going for 50 in Game 6, he just getting warm right now."

With his steady production for the Warriors in Game 5, it's clear to see that Thompson looks like he's slowly getting his touch.

He finished the game with 21 points on 45.4% from 3-point range. Klay helped carry the load offensively along with Andrew Wiggins, who scored 26 points and grabbed 13 rebounds.

Throughout Games 1-4, Thompson was inconsistent, averaging 17.3 points on 35.8% from the field and 34.2% from the 3-point range. Klay shot poorly in Game 2, shooting 21.1% from the field and 12.5% from three for only 12 points.

However, following that game, Klay was able to shoot well in Games 3, 4 and 5. He looks like he's set to have an iconic game in Game 6.

During the Warriors' second-round series win against the Memphis Grizzlies, Thompson scored 30 points and made eight 3-pointers. He shot 57.1% from the 3-point range.

Even Thompson himself believes that he'll perform excellently in the upcoming Game 6 in Boston. Klay Thompson has embraced his playoff nickname, and he's excited to show out in Game 6.

"I've never been so excited to go to Boston"

"I'm just excited to build on it, and, wow. I've never been excited to go to Boston, I'll tell you that."

Klay Thompson' journey back to recovery

Portland Trail Blazers vs. Golden State Warriors

Klay is no doubt one of the most competitive players in the NBA. He suffered an ACL injury back in Game 6 of the 2019 Finals, where he was shooting the lights out, with 30 points on 66.7% from three.

Klay Thompson worked hard to recover and returned to the court to play for the Warriors. Following two full seasons of healing from two major injuries, Klay's desire to play again was unmatched.

After their victory, the five-time All-Star reflected on his journey from getting hurt to getting back on the court for his team.

Warriors on NBCS @NBCSWarriors With the three-year anniversary of his 2019 Game 6 ACL injury tomorrow, Klay says he's grateful "to be here again" With the three-year anniversary of his 2019 Game 6 ACL injury tomorrow, Klay says he's grateful "to be here again" https://t.co/D8wB6eT18M

"Well, there's a lot of emotions that day. You know, we came real close to having another opportunity to three-peat, which hasn't been done since Shaq and Kobe.

"And, you know, when I hurt my knee, it was kinda unchartered territory for me because I had been able to be consistently present in the lineup my whole career."

No one knows who will win in Game 6. Will it be a series-tying win for the Celtics? Will the Warriors dynasty win their fourth ring in eight years? One thing is for sure, fans will definitely watch the game closely for a "Game 6 Klay" performance.

