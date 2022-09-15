"I feel like that press conference wasn't a good look for the NBA" - Former champion expresses extreme displeasure over Adam Silver's press conference covering Robert Sarver's suspension

Former champion Kendrick Perkins expressed his displeasure toward NBA Commissioner Adam Silver and the way he handled the Robert Sarver situation. With the recent scandal involving the Phoenix Suns owner, several others in the community have also criticized the commissioner for his response.

Sarver was recently suspended from the league for a year and fined $10 million for racist and misogynistic behavior. As per the league investigation, Sarver displayed a history of such activity, which rightfully earned him the penalty.

Shams Charania @ShamsCharania NBA has suspended Suns owner Robert Sarver for one year from the Suns and Mercury organization based on league investigation. Sarver has also been fined $10 million and complete training program focused on respect and appropriate workplace conduct. NBA has suspended Suns owner Robert Sarver for one year from the Suns and Mercury organization based on league investigation. Sarver has also been fined $10 million and complete training program focused on respect and appropriate workplace conduct.

Referring to the suspension, Silver offered his statement. However, Silver's comments put the league in a relatively weaker position when considering the dynamics with team owners.

Adam Silver: "There are particular rights here to someone who owns an NBA team as opposed to someone who is an employee."

@HowardBeck : "Why should there be a different standard for NBA owner than it would be for everybody who works in this league?"Adam Silver: "There are particular rights here to someone who owns an NBA team as opposed to someone who is an employee." . @HowardBeck: "Why should there be a different standard for NBA owner than it would be for everybody who works in this league?"Adam Silver: "There are particular rights here to someone who owns an NBA team as opposed to someone who is an employee."https://t.co/iS4n5gII9v

In this regard, Silver has been criticized by the community. Perkins was no different. He sounded off on Silver on ESPN's "NBA Today:"

"He was not prepared. I feel like he dropped the ball in a way. Because when I heard, he couldn't really answer the questions that were asked. And when you start to point the finger in other directions and saying that ultimately I'm not the decision maker. ...

"This was the first time that I actually listened to Adam Silver say he's not prepared, he dropped the ball."

Perkins continued:

"Right now, it's not a good look for the NBA. I feel like that press conference wasn't a good look for the NBA. And I feel like this is just the start of it. Because now players are going to come out and they are going to hold the NBA and Adam Silver's feet to the fire."

Perkins offered balanced criticism considering the impact Silver's comments will have on the league going forward. While NBA spokesperson Mike Bass offered some clarification on the matter, the issues are far from being resolved.

Shams Charania @ShamsCharania Regarding the reaction to commissioner Adam Silver's comments today about team owners having different rights than employees, NBA spokesman Mike Bass offered this clarification: Regarding the reaction to commissioner Adam Silver's comments today about team owners having different rights than employees, NBA spokesman Mike Bass offered this clarification: https://t.co/xT8LyAejev

NBA players respond to Adam Silver's comments

As mentioned earlier, Adam Silver's comments have been a topic of discussion in the basketball community. To this point, they have also garnered a fair amount of criticism.

However, given the nature of SIlver's stance on the matter, players also felt the need to address the situation.

In this regard, the Phoenix Suns' Chris Paul and LA Lakers superstar LeBron James reacted to Silver's comments on Twitter.

Chris Paul @CP3 I am of the view that the sanctions fell short in truly addressing what we can all agree was atrocious behavior. My heart goes out to all of the people that were affected. I am of the view that the sanctions fell short in truly addressing what we can all agree was atrocious behavior. My heart goes out to all of the people that were affected.

LeBron James @KingJames Read through the Sarver stories a few times now. I gotta be honest…Our league definitely got this wrong. I don’t need to explain why. Y’all read the stories and decide for yourself. I said it before and I’m gonna say it again, there is no place in this league for that kind of Read through the Sarver stories a few times now. I gotta be honest…Our league definitely got this wrong. I don’t need to explain why. Y’all read the stories and decide for yourself. I said it before and I’m gonna say it again, there is no place in this league for that kind of

LeBron James @KingJames behavior. I love this league and I deeply respect our leadership. But this isn’t right. There is no place for misogyny, sexism, and racism in any work place. Don’t matter if you own the team or play for the team. We hold our league up as an example of our values and this aint it. behavior. I love this league and I deeply respect our leadership. But this isn’t right. There is no place for misogyny, sexism, and racism in any work place. Don’t matter if you own the team or play for the team. We hold our league up as an example of our values and this aint it.

Having read the Robert Sarver report, both players expressed their opinions on it.

Given the amount of influence Paul and James have within and outside the league, the situation is likely to escalate. Paul has become a more influential voice in the matter as he is a member of the Suns.

The league established a very strong stance on social justice and causes. As the Sarver sanctions aren't being considered tough enough of a punishment, the league may be forced to take drastic measures.

