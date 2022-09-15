"I feel like that press conference wasn't a good look for the NBA" - Former champion expresses extreme displeasure over Adam Silver's press conference covering Robert Sarver's suspension

Former champion Kendrick Perkins expressed his displeasure toward NBA Commissioner Adam Silver and the way he handled the Robert Sarver situation. With the recent scandal involving the Phoenix Suns owner, several others in the community have also criticized the commissioner for his response.
Sarver was recently suspended from the league for a year and fined $10 million for racist and misogynistic behavior. As per the league investigation, Sarver displayed a history of such activity, which rightfully earned him the penalty.
Referring to the suspension, Silver offered his statement. However, Silver's comments put the league in a relatively weaker position when considering the dynamics with team owners.
In this regard, Silver has been criticized by the community. Perkins was no different. He sounded off on Silver on ESPN's "NBA Today:"
"He was not prepared. I feel like he dropped the ball in a way. Because when I heard, he couldn't really answer the questions that were asked. And when you start to point the finger in other directions and saying that ultimately I'm not the decision maker. ...
"This was the first time that I actually listened to Adam Silver say he's not prepared, he dropped the ball."
Perkins continued:
"Right now, it's not a good look for the NBA. I feel like that press conference wasn't a good look for the NBA. And I feel like this is just the start of it. Because now players are going to come out and they are going to hold the NBA and Adam Silver's feet to the fire."
Perkins offered balanced criticism considering the impact Silver's comments will have on the league going forward. While NBA spokesperson Mike Bass offered some clarification on the matter, the issues are far from being resolved.
NBA players respond to Adam Silver's comments
As mentioned earlier, Adam Silver's comments have been a topic of discussion in the basketball community. To this point, they have also garnered a fair amount of criticism.
However, given the nature of SIlver's stance on the matter, players also felt the need to address the situation.
In this regard, the Phoenix Suns' Chris Paul and LA Lakers superstar LeBron James reacted to Silver's comments on Twitter.
Having read the Robert Sarver report, both players expressed their opinions on it.
Given the amount of influence Paul and James have within and outside the league, the situation is likely to escalate. Paul has become a more influential voice in the matter as he is a member of the Suns.
The league established a very strong stance on social justice and causes. As the Sarver sanctions aren't being considered tough enough of a punishment, the league may be forced to take drastic measures.