"I feel like it is my time" - Joel Embiid confident of landing the MVP award this season

Joel Embiid of the Philadelphia 76ers is having the best season of his career and has solidified himself as one of the top players in the league. After coming in second in the NBA MVP voting last year, Embiid believes that he will win the award this season.

In an interview with Mark Medina of NBA.com, Embiid revealed that one of his goals was to win the MVP. The 28-year-old Sixers superstar certainly thinks that he deserves the award with the year he's had, pointing out that he's been relatively healthy all season long.

If I would've played more games, I think I could've won it. Last year, I got hurt. That was the knock on me with not being healthy. This year, I've gone to a different level. I'm healthy. I don’t know what else I have to do to be able to win MVP. I feel like it is my time. But I have a lot of respect for the other guys, and I think they're great players," Embiid said.

Joel Embiid is on pace to break his career high in games played in a season. His current high is 64 games back in the 2018-19 NBA season. He's currently averaging 29.9 points, 11.4 rebounds, 4.2 assists, 1.2 steals and 1.5 blocks per game this season. He's played in 61 games, missing a bunch of contests earlier in the season due to COVID-19.

The Cameroon international came in second to eventual MVP Nikola Jokic last season. Jokic received 91 first-place votes out of 101, with Embiid receiving just one first-place vote. However, this season will be much closer with so many MVP candidates. Embiid added that he admires Jokic and it's up to the voters to determine the winner.

"I'm a big fan. I have a lot of respect for him. I love his game. He has his case. I have my case, too. It's not really up to me. It's up to you guys to figure it out," Embiid said.

Regardless of who you’d vote for MVP these dudes have been TRANSCENDENT all season. Over their last 12 games:Nikola Jokic30.3 PTS11.9 REBS7.9 AST1.7 BLKS1.6 STLS62/26/84 & 69.8 TS%. Joel Embiid30.4 PTS12.3 REBS3.4 AST1.4 BLKS1.8 STLS47/31/82 & 58.9 TS%. Regardless of who you’d vote for MVP these dudes have been TRANSCENDENT all season. https://t.co/ojxTxxMuGA

James Harden thinks Joel Embiid deserves to win MVP

James Harden was acquired by the Philadelphia 76ers at the trade deadline in the Ben Simmons deal with the Brooklyn Nets. Harden, a former MVP, believes that Joel Embiid deserves to win the award this season due to his stats and winning mentality.

"He deserves it, man. I've only been here for a few weeks, but I already see his mindset. He wants to win. Some guys just want numbers, but he has both. He has the mentality of winning, and he scores the ball at a high level. I think he's prepared himself, especially coming off last year, for this year to be one of his best years," Harden told Ramona Shelburne of ESPN.

Ramona Shelburne @ramonashelburne James Harden touts Joel Embiid for MVP award - 'He deserves it, man' espn.com/nba/story/_/id… James Harden touts Joel Embiid for MVP award - 'He deserves it, man' espn.com/nba/story/_/id…

Embiid, Harden and the Sixers are in a tight race for the top spot in the Eastern Conference standings. However, the number one seed might not be ideal for anyone as they are expected to face the Brooklyn Nets in the first round. It will be interesting to see which team Philly will match up with in the playoffs.

