'I felt absolutely nothing' - LeBron James on the heartbreak inflicted by Boston Celtics in the 2012 Conference Final

While talking about the 2012 Conference Final, LeBron James said, "I felt absolutely nothing."

LeBron James, of the LA Lakers, will be the featured interviewee in Apple's latest docuseries

LeBron James, of the LA Lakers, will be the featured interviewee of a new Apple TV+ short unscripted docuseries program called "Greatness Code". The show will feature top athletes, like LeBron James discussing key moments of their careers.

In LeBron James' case, there are many great moments that he could recall, recount, and ponder upon. For instance, his performances during the 2016 NBA Finals when he scored over 40+ points in games 6 and 7 leading the Cleveland Cavaliers to a miraculous victory against Golden State Warriors after trailing the series 3-1.

Lebron James has had a glittering 17-year long career

There is also the fact that he has been to eight consecutive NBA Finals from 20111-2018. LeBron James is also a three-time NBA champion. In 2020, when the NBA season resumes, he will attempt to win his fourth title this time with the LA Lakers.

LeBron James is also a three-time Finals MVP Award Winner and has appeared in 18 NBA All-Star Games. Overall in his career, LeBron James has won four NBA League MVP AWards, which makes him one of the most decorated athletes of this era.

It is interesting in the video promoting the show, Greatness Code, that LeBron James chose a 45 point game vs the Boston Celtics in the Eastern Conference final from 2012, in which his shooting percentage was 73% for the game.

In the video, LeBron James states:

"I know who I am. This is what I am. "

Towards the end LeBron James goes on to say:

“For this one time, when I went to Boston for this game six, I felt absolutely nothing. I wish I could bottle 'nothing up', I'll tell you that."

I know who I am. This is what I am. 👑 #GreatnessCode drops today on @AppleTV 💪🏾😤🚀 pic.twitter.com/86hoFdQmoD — LeBron James (@KingJames) July 10, 2020

The Producers of Greatness Code

The series Greatness Code was directed by Gotham Chopra in partnership with Religion Sports (who co-produced the show). The religion of Sports was co-founded by Tom Brady with Chopra and former NFL player Michael Strahan — as well as LeBron James’ personal brand, Uninterrupted.

Gotham Chopra is an American author and filmmaker. Chopra created “Religion of Sports" back in 2015 which was a six-part documentary series about sports' influence on societies and cultures beyond entertainment value.

A big part of this docuseries will be previously untold stories from the athletes interviewed

In "Greatness Code," directed by @gothamchopra and produced by the production companies of @kingjames and @tombrady, @appleTVplus takes an innovative approach to the sports documentary. Our review: https://t.co/rzu4z3nSro pic.twitter.com/htwXjAGPTp — AppleInsider (@appleinsider) July 10, 2020

