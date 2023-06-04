“I felt the free-throw disparity was appropriate" - Erik Spoelstra admits low attacking numbers were reason for free-throw disparity in Game 1

Despite a disappointing result in Game 1 of the 2023 NBA Finals, Erik Spoelstra admits that the Miami Heat haven't done enough to take the series lead.

The Denver Nuggets beat the Heat 104-93 to take the lead. Miami struggled to match Nikola Jokic and Jamal Murray's offense, which is why they failed to keep up with Denver.

Bam Adebayo was the only Heat player to deliver, as he came up with a huge double-double performance. Unfortunately, none of his teammates were able to keep up, which resulted in their inevitable downfall.

Spoelstra is aware of their lack of effort in attacking the basket, which is why Miami also wasn't able to get to the charity stripe frequently. He candidly admitted their shortcomings in free throws.

“I felt the free-throw disparity was appropriate," Spoelstra said. "Our attack numbers were lower.”

Erik Spoelstra's sixth NBA Finals appearance as Heat coach

2023 NBA Finals - Game One

Miami Heat coach Erik Spoelstra is no stranger to the NBA Finals. He made his first appearance in 2006 as Pat Riley's assistant. Fast forward to his tenure as Heat coach, Spoelstra is competing in his sixth Finals series. What does that entail for Miami?

When it comes to winning championships, one of the key factors is having a coach with plenty of experience on the big stage. Spoelstra fits that role perfectly, as he has had his fair share of experiences in the Finals during the "Heatles" era. Spoelstra won two back-to-back championships with Chris Bosh, LeBron James, and Dwyane Wade in four consecutive Finals appearances.

In 2020, he led the Heat to another Finals series against the LA Lakers, which his team lost. With all that experience gained, Miami should have a slight advantage in the series, especially considering it's the Denver Nuggets' first Finals.

While the Nuggets are undoubtedly a force to be reckoned with based on their roster alone, Erik Spoelstra should take advantage of the experience he has against Denver.

