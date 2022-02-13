"I felt like that's as connected as we've been in quite a while" - LeBron James believes LA Lakers are a better knit group after conclusion of trade deadline

LeBron James and the LA Lakers had a difficult Saturday night. The Lakers lost their third straight game and their sixth consecutive road game even as LeBron James put up 26 points, 15 rebounds and eight assists in a 115-117 loss to the Golden State Warriors. It was the Lakers' second loss of the season to the Dubs.

Despite the defeat, James saw some reason for cheer. He thought the chemistry between the LA Lakers' team was good throughout the game. Speaking during the post-game media interaction, LeBron James said:

"Just felt like we was connected. I just felt like we was connected from the very first jumpball. Obviously, the result is a lot different than we would have liked. I felt like that's as connected as we've been in quite a while. It was good to have a good feeling out there."

When asked what was the reason for the connectivity in the follow-up question, LeBron took a long pause and answered:

"The trade deadline is over. A lot of people got an opportunity just to move on, notice this is what we have, this is what we're going to be together and now we make a push."

The LA Lakers trailed the Golden State Warriors by as many as fifteen points (26-41) early in the second quarter, but stormed right back into the contest over the next two quarters. The fourth quarter was a see-saw affair with both teams exchanging lead changes. However, with 2.4 seconds left in the game, and the Lakers trailing by three points (114-117), LeBron James had an opportunity to tie the game when he was fouled on a three-point attempt by Steph Curry.

LeBron, however, missed the first clutch free throw. He then went on to make the next free throw, but since the Lakers couldn't rebound the ball after James missed the third free throw attempt, the visitors lost to the home team at Chase Center.

But the King remained upbeat despite the loss. He was most complimentary about the fightback shown by the LA Lakers against the Dubs. He said:

"Absolutely. Obviously, this is the second-best team in the Western Conference. One of the best teams in the league. They've shown that all season. But I loved our fight. I loved what we brought to the table tonight. If we continue that in the 'second half of the season' then we'll be in a really good position."

