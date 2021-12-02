"I felt like that the documentary was solely built and controlled through Michael Jordan" - Scottie Pippen takes shots at Michael Jordan for taking a narcissistic approach in the 'The Last Dance'

Scottie Pippen and Michael Jordan, once the greatest duo in NBA history, have now become estranged teammates. It all started in April 2020, when The Last Dance was released. Since then, Pippen has taken it upon himself to find justice over what he believes was done wrong unto him.

He has released a book titled Unguarded and given out countless interviews in a bid to change the narrative showcased in the Netflix and ESPN co-produced documentary. In his recent appearance on the Daily Show with Trevor Noah, Scottie Pippen did not let go of the opportunity to take shots at Michael Jordan.

When asked about his motivation for writing the book and whether it was driven by Scottie's desire to speak his truth, Pippen said:

"That was one thing but I did feel like that the documentary was not really about the Last Dance because I felt like that it was a lot of footage that was taken, that was gonna be really praising one of the greatest teams that really ever been put together in the NBA and really praise a lot of the people that was a part of that great team."

Scottie Pippen continued:

"And I felt like that the documentary was solely built and controlled, you know, through Michael Jordan and I didn't feel like it really gave justice to a lot of great players, coach. Just that we are a part of that journey. It was truly something that I felt, like, needed to be expressed from a team standpoint."

Scottie Pippen and Michael Jordan feud continues

For two players to have won six championships together while battling management, Jordan and Pippen should have been the closest of friends. After all, the greatest achievements of their life could, arguably, not have been possible without the other. Yet, after 20 years, Pippen has started a campaign that by all means is an attack on His Airness.

The source of this ever-growing one-sided feud was Pippen not appreciating Michael Jordan being the center of attention in the documentary. A documentary that was about the Chicago Bulls' second three-peat. The 90s Bulls, often considered one of the greatest teams of all-time, was undeniably led by Jordan.

Scottie, as important and underappreciated as he was, was still the second best player on the team and one of the best players in the entire league. His book, Unguarded, is his own way of helping cement his legacy that he believes has been forgotten.

