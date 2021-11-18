“I felt like going to the Lakers was a done deal and that we were going to figure it out. I was going to come home” - Demar DeRozan reveals Los Angeles Lakers move almost went through before Russell Westbrook trade

The Los Angeles Lakers made a big splash this offseason when they traded for star point guard Russell Westbrook. After spending the previous year with the Washington Wizards, the Lakers went "all in" as they traded a number of players to acquire the former MVP. After an inconsistent start to the season, the verdict is still out as to whether that was the right decision for the Lakers organization.

In a recent report from Yahoo Sports NBA analyst Chris Haynes, it appears the Los Angeles Lakers were close to going in an entirely new direction. Haynes reported the Lakers were in the process of trying to put together a sign-and-trade deal for former San Antonio Spurs wing DeMar DeRozan before the Westbrook deal derailed the move.

DeRozan told Haynes he was convinced the deal was going to go through and he would play the upcoming season in Los Angeles.

“I felt like going to the Lakers was a done deal and that we were going to figure it out. I was going to come home..."

DeRozan was eventually dealt to the Chicago Bulls in a sign-and-trade deal. It would have been a great addition for the Lakers. DeRozan grew up in Compton, Calif., and played for the University of Southern California. The guard talked about how excited he was to "return home" and potentially play for the Lakers, but the move just didn't come together.

“The business side of things just didn’t work out. A couple of things didn’t align. It didn’t work out. It’s just part of the business part of the game. My next option was definitely Chicago. So, looking back at it, it worked out well."

Throughout each NBA season, it seems as if insiders uncover a couple of moves that were closer to happening than the public might have known. Sometimes, it involves a potential free-agent signing that almost happened. Other times, we find out that a possible trade was in discussion before it fell apart at the last second.

These storylines always become fascinating to fans, because they start to wonder "what if" as teams across the league could have looked much different than they are. Time will tell if the move would have been more beneficial for the Lakers, as DeRozan could have given them another intriguing weapon on the wing.

So far, it looks as if DeRozan ending up in Chicago has been a great fit. DeRozan is averaging 26.9 points, 5.4 rebounds and 4.1 assists per game while shooting 51.0% from the field. The Bulls (10-4) have been one of the most impressive teams so far as they currently find themselves second in the Eastern Conference.

