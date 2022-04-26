"I felt like I was letting the team down at a point... It became a distraction at times" - Kyrie Irving takes responsibility for Brooklyn Nets' chemistry issues

After a drama-filled season, Kyrie Irving, Kevin Durant, and the Brooklyn Nets have been shockingly swept out of the first round of the NBA playoffs. The Boston Celtics held on in Game 4 (116-112) to hand KD and Irving their first respective postseason shutdowns.

When asked in a media postgame interview on how much of an impact the Nets’ various off-court issues have affected their season, Irving had this to say:

“I think it was just heavy emotionally, this season… I felt like I was letting the team down at a point where I wasn’t able to play. We were trying to exercise every option for me to play, but I never wanted it to be just about me. It became a distraction at times.”

Despite being healthy, Kyrie Irving played only 29 games in the 2021-22 NBA regular season. Brooklyn practically banished him unless he received the COVID-19 vaccine.

New York City’s COVID-19 mandates eventually eased up and allowed the seven-time All-Star to play not just in road games but also at Barclays Center. By then, James Harden had already forced his way out, partly due to Irving’s unavailability.

Ben Simmons, who many expected would eventually hit the reset button and play for the Nets this season, never showed up for an official game. Had he played, Brooklyn would also have been scampering, trying to get the Australian acclimated with their style of play.

Despite all of that, the Brooklyn Nets were still one of the favorites to win the NBA title because they had Kyrie Irving and Kevin Durant. It only took four games for the Boston Celtics to dash those hopes with a shutdown of a tandem considered to be the most skilled duo this season.

Kyrie Irving intends to stay with Kevin Durant and the Brooklyn Nets

Kyrie Irving isn't going anywhere without Kevin Durant.

The Brooklyn Nets will be facing a huge decision this summer. Kyrie Irving can opt out of his contract and ask for the maximum five-year $200+ million deal. With the way things have played out and given Irving’s unreliability, the Nets are in a bind.

At this point, it’s anybody’s guess if the front office will give him a max contract. The Brooklyn Nets reportedly removed their contract extension offer this season following Irving’s unavailability and questionable reasons for not playing.

“Uncle Drew” is excited about next season. The sweep and how they were lambasted all season long should be enough motivation for Irving to get down to business moving forward:

“This is a league that’s getting younger, getting more athletic, getting taller and it’s getting more competitive...There’s some added motivation when you get swept like this; didn’t necessarily play as well as I would’ve liked. But now we just look for the future as a team, what we can accomplish for the next few years. I’m getting excited about that.”

Edited by Rachel Syiemlieh