"I don't do no fighting" - Mike Epps clears air on Shannon Sharpe wanting to square up after 'gay' comments

Over the past week, Shannon Sharpe finds himself in a war of words with comedian Mike Epps. Following recent developments, the two might have a chance to clear the air at NBA All-Star weekend.

This ordeal all began when Epps was performing at a comedy show. He tooks shot at Sharpe and his podcast, "Club Shay Shay." Along with saying the Hall of Fame tight end DM'd him to come on the podcast, Epps also made comments about Sharpe being gay.

Shannon Sharpe did not take kindly to these words and had an explosive rant on "Nightcap" with Chad Ochocinco. Following his remakrs, Epps laid out that the two could meet in person very soon.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

In a clip he posted on social media, Epps said him and Sharpe will both be at NBA All-Star weekend. While Sharpe implied he'll be looking for a fight, Epps let it be known that won't be happening.

"Talking about pulling up on me. You gonna be in All-Star, I'm a be at the All-Star in my hometown, and I'm a see you," Epps said. "I'm just letting you know, I don't be doing no fighting lately. I don't do no fighting. There's only one other option."

Expand Tweet

Shannon Sharpe will be featured during All-Star weekend as he is slated to be a coach in the Celebrity All-Star Game.

Shannon Sharpe had furious rant after Mike Epps' comments

As expected, Shannon Sharpe did not take kindly to the remarks initially made by Mike Epps. While talking with Chad Ochocinco, the former NFL star did not hold back. Along with threatening to leak their DM conversation, he's looking forward to seeing him in person.

"I won't let you lie on my name. You can say all that other stuff, I can deal with that," Sharpe said. "Say my name again and I'm gonna release the DMs because you lying...When I see you, I'm gon see if you about that."

Expand Tweet

The center of this beef is based around Sharpe's biggest episode of "Club Shay Shay." He had comedian Kat Williams as a guest, who proceeded to take shots at numerous people in the industry.

Epps felt slighted about this episode because he felt Sharpe kept bringing his name up. Because of this, he made the comments at the comedy show that have since made waves.

When Sharpe isn't hosting one of his podcasts, he is a co-host to Stephen A. Smith on ESPN's "First Take." According to Epps, these two won't have to wait long to see each other. All-Star weekend is slated to take place this week in Indianapolis.

Check out all NBA Trade Deadline 2024 deals here as big moves are made!