"I figured that out Kob... Change your signal": LeBron James once hilariously mimicked Kobe Bryant calling for iso plays during Team USA camp

LeBron James is not only a basketball virtuoso but also a widely acknowledged comedian. Among those fortunate enough to witness his comedic talents is none other than Kobe Bryant, a fellow basketball icon and Lakers legend.

In 2008, the Team USA squad, better known as “The Redeem Team”, sought to regain its country’s glory at the Beijing Olympics. This team is headlined by NBA superstars Dwyane Wade, Carmelo Anthony, Chris Bosh, Dwight Howard, and James and Bryant.

During a team practice session, James showed up in attire reminiscent of Kobe Bryant, including a tucked-in shirt. Wade promptly noticed the uncanny similarity and encouraged LeBron to give his finest impression of Kobe.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

James then went on to call an iso play in the style that Kobe would typically employ, mimicking the Black Mamba's signature hand signals and vocal commands.

“All that means is get the hell out of the way,” James hilariously said.

“I figured that out now, Kob. You better change your signals.”

During an interview, Bryant commended James for his innate comedic talent.

“He’s hilarious,” Kobe said of LeBron in an interview. “I mean, nonstop. You know what I mean? It don’t stop."

“That’s Bron, though. That’s who he is, man. He just loves having a great time, laughing and joking.”

LeBron James, Kobe Bryant, and the Redeem Team

The "Redeem Team" boasted an impressive roster of NBA superstars. Leading the charge were James and Bryant, who were the team's primary stars and leaders on and off the court.

They were complemented by the scoring prowess of Wade and Anthony, who provided offensive firepower. In the frontcourt, Bosh and Howard added size, rebounding, and shot-blocking ability.

The team also had a mix of versatile guards and forwards, Deron Williams, Chris Paul, Tayshaun Prince, Carlos Boozer, Jason Kidd, Michael Redd, who contributed with their playmaking, defensive skills, and three-point shooting. With a combination of individual talent and a commitment to team play under the coaching of Mike Krzyzewski, the "Redeem Team" showcased nothing short of entertaining basketball.

The "Redeem Team" achieved its mission, which was to redeem Team USA's winning ways in the international scene. The team convincingly defeated Australia, 116-85, Argentina, 101-81, and ultimately triumphed over Spain in the Finals with a score of 118-107, to secure the gold medal in the men's basketball competition, thus redeeming the country's pride after a less-than-ideal bronze medal finish in the 2004 Olympics.

USA's top sports cardiologists discuss Bronny James' cardiac arrest and recovery time here (Exclusive)