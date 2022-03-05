“I had front row seats to the greatest show on hardwood” - Matt Barnes on winning a championship with the Golden State Warriors

Matt Barnes had an illustrious career, playing for nine franchises in 14 NBA seasons. After breaking out with the Golden State Warriors in his fourth season, Barnes became wanted by teams looking for a valuable, versatile wing.

It wasn't until later in his career that Barnes found himself ending up back with the team that jumpstarted his career. After being waived by the Sacramento Kings, Barnes was picked up by the Warriors for the final stretch of the season that ended with the 2017 NBA championship. On "The Old Man & The Three" podcast, Barnes talked to host JJ Redick about the experience of being a part of that team.

"My first game I played, like, 25 minutes," Barnes said. "So, I'm in that mix, in that culture, it's a dream come true. I mean, that's probably some of the most selfless basketball I've ever played in my life."

Barnes also spoke about how, in the moment Kevin Durant returned, Barnes suffered one of the worst ankle sprains of his career. It was something that kept the veteran out for the rest of Golden State's run. He never had the opportunity to play in the playoffs. Barnes was a grinder throughout his career.

He said that even though he couldn't play, he still got to witness one of the best teams in basketball.

"So I was just kind of from a standpoint of, although my body of work throughout my career, I probably earned a ring, but I just felt like in that Warrior situation, like, I had front row seats to the greatest show on hardwood," Barnes said.

Matt Barnes while a member of the Golden State Warriors

Matt Barnes was known as a player who did everything in his power to carve out a lengthy career. After being selected 46th overall in the 2002 draft by the Memphis Grizzlies, it took time before Barnes became a valuable asset in the NBA. It wasn't until the 2006-07 season that Barnes started to make a name for himself, as he got his first opportunity to play extended minutes with the Golden State Warriors.

A journeyman on a number of playoff contenders, Barnes found himself back home with the Golden State Warriors for the final push of the 2016-17 season. Although Barnes couldn't participate in the playoffs, he had earned the right to win a championship with the team that gave him the opportunity to break out.

