"I gave up following that sumb***** a long time ago" - Western Conference executive's fighting words for Ben Simmons' prospects

Why do certain individuals rise to stardom while others cannot seem to get their bearings? Once believed to be full of potential, Ben Simmons is now considered a member of the last category.

In a Heavy.com article, someone spoke anonymously about Simmons' professional direction lately, expressing disappointment and admitting to stopping tracking his progress for quite some time. These words reflect the disappointment and frustration that many have felt toward Simmons' struggles on the court

Warning: Explicit language

But it could always be worse, at least in an individual sense. We leave you with this response from a Western Conference executive when asked about Ben Simmons

In response:

"I gave up following that sumbitch a long time ago."

As the Western Conference executive's harsh words indicate, Simmons' prospects have become increasingly uncertain, and it remains to be seen whether he can reclaim the promise he once held.

Ben Simmons' struggles: Doubts and disappointment persist

Phoenix Suns v Brooklyn Nets

After struggling in Philadelphia, Simmons was supposed to be able to revive his career by signing with the Brooklyn Nets. The change of scenery didn't significantly help his situation, though. He disappointed fans and the team by failing to play a single game for the Nets the entire season. Simmons didn't show up for any of the highly-anticipated playoff games against the Philadelphia 76ers, further raising questions about his dedication and capacity to contribute.

According to sources, the Nets have expressed disapproval over Ben Simmons' growth, but they are reportedly in talks with his agent, Rich Paul, to find a solution. Even though Simmons received coaching to help him play better and only averaged 5.7 points per game, he still had trouble achieving success.

Bleacher Report @BleacherReport Nets announce Ben Simmons "probably not going to join" the team for the rest of the season Nets announce Ben Simmons "probably not going to join" the team for the rest of the season https://t.co/THJbeCoNx6

Seeing an athlete with so much promise fall from grace is truly disheartening. Simmons' journey serves as a cautionary tale, illustrating the challenges that athletes face in maintaining consistency and overcoming setbacks. For now, his career hangs in the balance, leaving fans and the basketball world wondering what the future holds for this enigmatic player.

