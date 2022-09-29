“I get a call from Kyle Lowry and he said they just made the trade for Russ” – 5x NBA All-Star reveals he was left perplexed by Lakers not trading for him, describes the situation as “scramble mode”

DeMar DeRozan recently threw light on the much-hyped trade that was supposed to take place last summer, which would've sent him to the LA Lakers.

He appeared on JJ Redick's podcast, "The Old Man and The Three" and shed light on the matter. DeRozan stated:

"I get a call from Kyle Lowry and he said 'They (LAL) just made the trade for Russ, what's going on?'

"I thought the deal was done for you to go to Lakers' and I was like, 'I'm confused.' I'm looking at my phone like, 'Damn, that did happen?'"

"I knew there was no way for me to go to the Lakers at this point so now it was a scramble mode, like, 'Damn, okay, what's next?'

DeMar DeRozan doesn't have to shoot 3-pointers in the NBA, even today

On the same podcast, DeRozan reflected on his game-winning buzzer-beaters on back-to-back nights during the 2021-22 NBA season and becoming the first player ever to do so. Both shots were 3-pointers.

JJ Redick elicited an intriguing answer from DeRozan by asking him whether or not he was going to take more three-point shots this season. DeRozan stated:

"There were times where it (taking more 3-pointers) was brought up to me. 'You need to do.' No I don't. The d***head comes out of me when you're telling me I need to do it. Why?"

DeRozan's answer represents a particular type of player. It's one that likely grew up watching the likes of Kobe Bryant, Dirk Nowitzki and Kevin Garnett get their shots off in midrange. But for the most part of his own career in the NBA, has played in a three-point dominant league.

DeRozan's numbers back his response that he really doesn't need to shoot 3-pointers.

DeRozan is currently seventh on the list of active players with the most points. He has scored 6,723 2-point field-goals and a total of 19,869 points in his career. Over two-thirds of all his points have come from just two-point shots.

The most glaring stat of all was the three-pointers he made in his career. At 410, DeRozan isn't even close to being in the top-100 on the list of active three-point leaders.

However, comparing his numbers with those of Stephen Curry, both of whom were drafted into the NBA in 2009, leads us to an absurd stat.

Curry has made 3,117 3-pointers in his career and is sixth on the list of active players with the most points, with 20,064. In other words, Curry has made 660% more 3-pointers than DeRozan, but has only scored 0.98% more points.

The likes of Kevin Durant, DeMar DeRozan and Chris Paul have kept the midrange alive and well in the NBA today.

