"I get credit for losing" - Bucks coach Doc Rivers defends his coaching legacy despite history of blown 3-1 leads

Milwaukee Bucks head coach Doc Rivers is one of the most storied coaches in NBA history, especially since he won the 2008 title with the Boston Celtics. Despite being a champion, he ironically also has one of the worst records in playoff history. Rivers recently opened up about how people never credit him for winning despite losing in a series matchup in the postseason.

According to sources, Doc Rivers is 13-33 in the playoffs. Within those 33 losses, came three occasions when he blew a 3-1 series lead. Rivers doesn't appreciate how he's more recognized for losing in a series rather than being commended for establishing such a commanding lead in a series.

“No one tells a real story," Rivers said. "And I’m fine with that. It’s unfair in some ways. I don’t get enough credit for getting the three wins. I get credit for losing. I always say, ‘What if we had lost to Houston in six?’ No one cares."

"One of the things that I’m proud of is we’ve never been swept," Rivers continued. "All the coaches have been swept in the playoffs. My teams achieve. A lot of them overachieve and I’m very proud of that.”

12 games are remaining in the Milwaukee Bucks' (40-30) season and they are placed fifth in the Eastern Conference. Depending on how consistently they can win in their remaining games, there's a huge possibility that Doc Rivers will make another playoff run. Hopefully, he gets to redeem himself as a coach now that he's handling Giannis Antetokounmpo and Damian Lillard.

Doc Rivers is one win away from tying with Phil Jackson

Doc Rivers and his Milwaukee Bucks are set to face off against the Phoenix Suns on Monday. Rivers is entering the game just one win shy from tying Phil Jackson on the all-time coaching wins list. As of this writing, the Bucks head coach has a total of 1,154 wins, while Jackson had 1,155 wins.

If the Bucks come out on top on Monday, Rivers will join Jackson in seventh place amongst the all-time coaches with the most wins. However, given that there are still over 10 games remaining in their season, Doc will surely surpass Phil and claim the seventh spot all to himself.

It's also worth noting that if Doc Rivers ultimately ties his record with Phil Jackson on Monday, he'll be only 20 wins away from tying with George Karl, who has 1,175 career wins as a head coach.

