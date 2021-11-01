“I get to go back and score the ball a lot more” - Jimmy Butler on the importance of Kyle Lowry's acquisition for the Miami Heat

Miami Heat superstar Jimmy Butler recently heaped praise on his new teammate Kyle Lowry. He said that Lowry's arrival has helped him become a better scorer and leader due to the reduced offensive burden and Lowry's elite playmaking.

The Miami Heat came into the 2021-22 season with two of the most underrated signings in the offseason. Kyle Lowry and PJ Tucker have turned out to be perfect fits on and off the court, considering the Heat culture and the construction of their roster.

Lowry's acquisition, in particular, could turn out to be one of the best signings in the franchise's storied history. That's because of his leadership, playmaking, basketball IQ, championship pedigree and elite mindset.

According to the Miami Herald's Anthony Chiang, Jimmy Butler recently said that Lowry's arrival has allowed him to be more aggressive. Here's what Butler said about his new teammate:

“I get to go back and score the ball a lot more. That doesn’t mean I can’t pass. I still take pride in getting my teammates open, as well. But I do get to jack up some shots."

"I don’t think I’ve shot as many shots as I’ve shot in the last couple of games in a very long time. But coaches ask me to do it, and Kyle is asking me to be aggressive. I’m just listening to my guys.”

The Miami Heat have the best chance after the Bucks and Nets to come out of a stacked Eastern Conference.

Can Jimmy Butler and Kyle Lowry lead the Miami Heat to an NBA championship?

Jimmy Butler guarding Brooklyn Nets superstar Kevin Durant

The addition of Kyle Lowry and PJ Tucker has helped the Miami Heat become a more well-rounded roster, elevating their game at both ends of the court. The Heat rely on their stifling defense and ability to outhustle teams to clinch victories. Considering the injury history of behemoths such as the Nets and the Bucks, the Heat now have a good chance of coming out of the East.

Lowry's acquisition has tremendously improved the Heat roster at the offensive end, due to his elite playmaking skills without compromising on defense. The Heat are one of the few teams that can match up and beat the best teams. But they have to be more consistent and remain healthy to do so.

Jimmy Butler and the Miami Heat have a chance at creating history this season. They look primed to make the most of it, considering their blistering start to the season. Butler looks more aggressive, and the Heat have come out as if they mean business.

Don't be surprised to see Miami make reach their second NBA Finals in three years and come out victorious.

