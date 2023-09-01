“I didn't get kicked out of the league because of talent” – Vexed Rashad McCants destroys Patrick Beverley in heated argument

Patrick Beverley and Rashad McCants went at it, exchanging words about their careers during a recent episode of Gil's Arena. According to Patrick Beverley, who spoke on a recent episode of his 'Pat Bev Podcast with Rone', early in his career, he made Rashad McCants quit.

Fellow NBA vet Gilbert Arenas was making a guest appearance on the Pat Bev podcast, which prompted Beverley to open up about their history. According to Beverley, early on in their playing careers, both men were participating in a 2012 workout for the LA Lakers.

At the time, Beverley allegedly made McCants quit during a one-on-one portion of the workout. As such, Patrick Beverley explained that he simply can't take anything McCants says as credible.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

The situation was followed up by Beverley making an appearance on Gil's Arena, where he and McCants exchanged words.

The exchange, which can also be viewed below, went like this:

Bev to McCants: I was coming from overseas I should have been the one to pull something (Injury) you're right I didn't though that's a lack of being prepared and not being prepared. ...

McCants: Damn that's what it is? ...

Pat Bev to McCants: I said it on my show I came on this show I had the conversation about the things I said on my show no lies detected from my info, zero. I tell the truth all the time that ni*ga quit. ...

McCants to Bev: I didn't get kicked out of the league because of talent ni*ga.

Expand Tweet

Rashad McCants casts doubt on Patrick Beverley's claims

While Patrick Beverley was pretty adamant that Rashad McCants couldn't keep up with the workout he was doing, he also stated Darvin Ham would back him up. Ham, who is now coach of the LA Lakers, was also reportedly at the workout, which would line up with his NBA playing career from 1996-2005.

Despite that, Rashad McCants is calling foul on Beverley's claims, writing them off as falsehoods:

“I don’t even know Pat like that to hear those words come out his mouth.”

Rashad McCants (BIG3 - Week Three)

Given that Rashad McCants has been adamant that he didn't play his way out of the league, what could have contributed to his downfall?

From a standout career at the University of North Carolina to an underwhelming NBA career, McCants notably struggled with injuries once he hit the NBA. In addition, he has notably opened up about how his relationship with Khloe Kardashian impacted his relationships with teammates and coaches.

While he found success in the Big3, it's safe to say Patrick Beverley isn't forgetting about his NBA stint any time soon.

(Suggested Reading: Rashad McCants not buying Austin Reaves hype)

USA's top sports cardiologists discuss Bronny James' cardiac arrest and recovery time here (Exclusive)