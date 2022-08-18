"I didn't get not one vote this year" - Golden State Warriors forward hopes to become an All-Defensive selection next year

The Golden State Warriors' return to the NBA throne was built on their belief in their core of Stephen Curry, Klay Thompson and Draymond Green.

After losing Kevin Durant to the Brooklyn Nets in 2019, the Warriors found themselves without a reliable starting small forward.

The Warriors traded for Andrew Wiggins in 2020, and after two seasons of tinkering, partially due to injuries, he had his first All-Star season. After the 2022 title run, Wiggins seems to have secured his position.

The No. 1 pick in 2014 was unequivocally the second-best player on the floor for the Dubs in the 2022 NBA Finals, behind only Curry.

Averaging 18.3 points and 8.8 rebounds per game, Wiggins' performances in Game 4 and 5 against Boston were some of the best of his career.

Besides Wiggins' impressive dunks and rebounds, it was his defense that really brought him into the spotlight. As Jayson Tatum's primary defender, Wiggins' showed signs of a potential All-Defensive selection, something he has yet to achieve in his career.

On ESPN's "The VC Show," Wiggins spoke about his defense and hopes for the 2022-23 NBA season:

"I'm trying to keep it going. I'd love to be an All-Star again, and the championship is the main goal, but one thing I'm really going to strive for being on the (All-)Defensive team.

"That's a big goal of mine, and hopefully I've opened some eyes in the playoffs so I can be on the radar. ... I ain't get not one vote this year, so I took it personal in the playoffs."

The Warriors are scheduled to open the 2022-23 season against the LA Lakers on Oct. 18.

Golden State Warriors would expect a jump from their young core

A key development in the offseason for the Golden State Warriors was the loss of Otto Porter Jr. and Gary Payton II. That was followed by the seemingly insufficient compensation for the loss through the acquisitions of Donte DiVincenzo and JaMychal Green.

Of course, Porter Jr. and Payton II were also not projected this time last year to be as important as they turned out to be. But another explanation could be that the Warriors are relying on their young core to show up big.

Jonathan Kuminga and Moses Moody showed flashes of brilliance last year. With Wiseman's return, the coaching staff could be eyeing 2022-23 as the season in which all these players take the next step.

Edited by Joseph Schiefelbein