The NBA All-Star Weekend is taking the basketball fans stand to their toes. The Miami Heat forward Bam Adebayo is also having a good time, but his social media post revealed his major missing.

Bam posted on X (formerly Twitter) that he missed the chance to click photos with rapper GloRilla. Taking the fan moment to his personal social media post, he wrote:

"Just Remembered I Didn’t Get A Pic With @GloTheofficial."

Making his third appearance at the NBA All-Star from the Miami Heat, he was previously picked as a reserve for the game by the coaches. Bam Adebayo will make his first appearance as an All-Star starter in his NBA career.

Bam Adebayo replaced Joel Embiid at the 2024 NBA All-Star Game

Bam Adebayo replaced Joel Embiid as the starter for the NBA All-Star Game. Embiid's absence for the East vs. West matchup on Sunday due to a lingering knee injury paved the way for Adebayo's promotion into the starting lineup.

Adebayo's selection as a starter comes as the first in his career, following his two appearances as a reserve in 2020 and 2023.

Being the only Miami Heat player to achieve All-Star status this season, Adebayo's selection as a starter makes him the seventh player in Heat's history to receive this prestigious honor. He joins an elite group of players from the Heat, including Dwyane Wade, LeBron James, Shaquille O'Neal, Chris Bosh, Alonzo Mourning and Anthony Mason.

Adebayo's well-rounded statistics, including an average of 20.2 points, 10.6 rebounds, 4.2 assists, 1.1 steals, and 1.0 block per game, impeccably underline his value as a dominant force in the league.

As a four-time All-Defensive team member, Adebayo's defensive prowess further distinguishes him as an impactful player, garnering respect not only from fans and peers but also from the broader basketball community.