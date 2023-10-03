"I had to get my windows re-tinted": A'Ja Wilson reflects on distractions of playing for a Las Vegas pro sports team

A'Ja Wilson is one of the WNBA's top stars playing in one of the country's most interesting sports markets. During a recent interview, the two-time MVP discussed some of the ups and downs of playing in a city like Las Vegas.

After winning a championship last season, A'Ja Wilson and the Las Vegas Aces find themselves with an opportunity to repeat it. After finishing with the best record in the league, they've reached the finals once again. They'll play against reigning MVP Breanna Stewart and the New York Liberty starting October 8th.

Ahead of the finals, Wilson hopped on the "Let's Go!" podcast with Tom Brady to discuss a lot of topics. During the interview, she opened up on the distractions of playing in a city like Las Vegas following their title win.

"After winning one, the distractions and just people knowing your face is starting to become a thing," Wilson said. "When your face is plastered across the league stadium like yeah, of course. People go honk the horn I had to get my windows re-tinted."

A'Ja Wilson finds silver lining in growing notoriety

While this constant attention is a lot for the five-time All-Star, A'Ja Wilson has found a silver lining in all of it. She has learned to love the attention she gets from fans when she's out and about. Wilson also stated it's a good thing because it means there are a larger number of people attending WNBA games.

"It's a flip side of it. Because you never know who's coming to a game. You know, like, you always have somebody that's there to support us and watching us so it's been a ton of fun," Wilson said. "The distractions have been good and bad, of course, but I love them. I take them with grace and we just like to have fun."

Heading into their matchup with the New York Liberty, Wilson is motivated to perform at a high level. She put together another strong season, but the MVP award escaped her. Instead, it went to Breanna Stewart, whom she'll be playing against. Wilson was not shy about how she felt after coming just short in the voting.

Wilson played in all 40 games this season and finished with averages 22.8 points, 9.5 rebounds and 1.6 assists.

Depending on how things go in their upcoming series, A'Ja Wilson and the Aces might need to prepare for the attention they get to grow even more. If they repeat as champions, it will only mean more publicity for them across Las Vegas.