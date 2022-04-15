“I was getting benched in the fourth quarter… It was tough to swallow” - Steph Curry on earning his minutes and proving he was Golden State Warriors’ franchise player

Arguably, no one in the NBA warps a defense the way Steph Curry does. The league’s all-time three-point shot leader commands the defense’s attention the moment he enters the half-court. A single look or hesitation move from the two-time MVP will automatically make defenses react.

But that wasn't always the case, particularly in Steph Curry’s first few years in the NBA. Before he became a two-time scoring champ with an almost unlimited range, “Chef Curry” could hardly get on the floor.

While appearing on the Draymond Green Show, Steph Curry detailed his rough career start and what it meant to really earn his minutes:

“And I always say, the league is funny just cause confidence is everything, opportunity is everything. What you do when you get that opportunity can dictate your future. And, it’s also about patience. And it’s sometimes hard.”

He added:

“But I went through it my second year. I was getting benched in the fourth quarter, Acie Law was playing, Keith Smart was our coach. Honestly, I learned a lot, but it was a tough pill to swallow.”

Yahoo Sports @YahooSports



Steph Curry has some words of encouragement for rookie James Wiseman



(via

"I used to get benched for Acie Law."Steph Curry has some words of encouragement for rookie James Wiseman(via @957thegame "I used to get benched for Acie Law." Steph Curry has some words of encouragement for rookie James Wiseman 💀(via @957thegame) https://t.co/LLbOlWkYF5

Curry continued to explain that his hard work and perseverance eventually paid off:

“But it also motivated me and drove me and then when I did get that opportunity to be like I am that guy that can compete at the highest level in this league and close out games, can be a dude you can trust in those moments and those types of stuff.”

Before being handed the keys of the offense, Steph Curry averaged 17.5 points, 4.1 rebounds, 5.8 assists and 1.7 steals. It didn’t help that his nagging ankle injuries at the time prevented him from consistently showing the NBA what he could do.

Following the Monta Ellis trade, Curry started to blossom into the superstar that the Golden State Warriors hoped he would become. He would ultimately lead the Bay Area team to five straight NBA Finals appearances, winning three championships.

After struggling to get minutes initially, Steph Curry ended up changing how basketball is played

From hardly playing in crucial moments, Curry would become a two-time MVP and changed the game with his shooting. [Photo: Sporting News]

The undersized, skinny and oft-injured Davidson standout would one day terrorize defenses in a variety of ways. Steph Curry's ability to shoot from just about anywhere on the court changed the way the game is played in the NBA.

It wasn’t a coincidence that every team in the league wanted to employ a shooter that could stretch the floor and force opponents to make some uncomfortable decisions. The three-point shot would peak to such magnitude that it almost obliterated the mid-range game.

Bleacher Report @BleacherReport



3x NBA champ

All-time leader on 3PM list

Only unanimous MVP

8x All-Star

2x Scoring champion



Unstoppable on the court @StephenCurry30 turns 34 today:3x NBA champAll-time leader on 3PM listOnly unanimous MVP8x All-Star2x Scoring championUnstoppable on the court .@StephenCurry30 turns 34 today:🏆 3x NBA champ🎯 All-time leader on 3PM list🐐 Only unanimous MVP⭐️ 8x All-Star🔥 2x Scoring championUnstoppable on the court https://t.co/vaQUkUcens

The revolution truly began when Curry overcame his initial struggles and found the confidence to show what he can truly do on the basketball court.

