“I give this 1 percent chance" - Skip Bayless believes it’s unlikely that Kevin Durant returns home to Washington, says his price tag will be unreachable

Kevin Durant continues to garner the attention of basketball fans around the world. He recently requested a trade from the Nets. One of the league's top talents could be on the move.

Although Durant listed the Phoenix Suns and Miami Heat as his preferred destinations, several other teams have expressed interest in the forward. Durant can transform a team into an immediate contender.

Players of Durant's talent are rarely available for trade. Due to the high price tag, it's difficult for the Nets to generate traction.

Skip Bayless recently shared his thoughts about the trade on "Undisputed." He believes it's unlikely that KD could be traded to the Washington Wizards, who have been a recently rumored destination. Bayless said:

"I give this a 1% chance. In the back of KD's mind, I'm sure he'd like to finish at home, but the price tag for him will be unreachable."

Basketball world patiently waits for potential Kevin Durant trade

The biggest NBA rumor involves Durant and the Brooklyn Nets. It seemed as if the Phoenix Suns and Miami Heat were the frontrunners to land Durant. After the Suns' recent re-signing of big man Deandre Ayton, they could be out of the running.

Time will tell if the Brooklyn Nets can find an appropriate package to move on from the superstar forward. There's still a chance that KD could be suiting up for the Nets to start the 2022-23 season.

Although the Washington Wizards have been rumored to be interested in Durant, other teams are also pursuing him. Durant has dealt with injuries over the last several years, but he's still playing at an MVP level. In his last year with the Nets, Durant averaged 29.9 points per game while shooting 51.8% from the field.

