"I give you every last ounce to earn the money that they pay me it's called a contract" - Skip Bayless outlines his commitment to honor contracts at any cost

Skip Bayless often makes the airwaves with his statements and criticism of NBA and NFL players. Recently, however, Bayless was embroiled in a war of words with ESPN's Stephen A. Smith.

Speaking on "The Skip Bayless Show," Bayless said he honors his contract. Bayless said ESPN offered him a chance to return to the network. He turned it down due to his commitment to Fox Sports.

"I just believe in contracts. I have a contract. A couple of years back, Stephen A. wanted me to return, reunite with him at ESPN. ESPN made an offer, in my contract was a matching clause and Fox matched. And I'm still here and I go to work with all my heart and soul every day.

"I love working with Shannon Sharpe, it was different with Stephen A. I was open to returning if they didn't match but I'm here and I give you every last ounce to earn the money that they pay me. It's called a contract," Bayless said.

Bayless left ESPN in 2016, and they replaced him with Max Kellerman. Last year, Bayless put pen to paper on a new four-year contract reportedly worth over $30 million. This negotiation may have the opportunity to return to ESPN.

Animosity between Skip Bayless and Stephen A. Smith

Stephen A. Smith and Bayless seemingly had a good working relationship. Smith has praised Bayless for being a mentor. However, things took a turn for the worse during Smith's interview with JJ Redick on the podcast "The Old Man and the Three."

Stephen A. spoke about how he essentially saved First Take and Bayless. The ESPN pundit believes that First Take needed him and that Bayless essentially wanted him to come on board to boost TV ratings.

Bayless, however, retaliated against these comments by Smith on his podcast, "The Skip Bayless Show." Bayless said he felt "betrayed" and that Smith's comments "stung him to the core."

