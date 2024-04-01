"I don't give a f**k": Russell Westbrook engages with courtside heckler in heated altercation

Russell Westbrook got into it with a courtside fan during Sunday's LA Clippers-Charlotte Hornets game. The fan seemingly mocked Westbrook's last name as the Clippers star called him out amid their altercation. The former MVP has taken offense on this and publicly called out hecklers for it.

Westbrook had also mentioned he wouldn't hold back if such an instance occurred again, and that was on display on Sunday. Westbrook leaned over the first row during warmups while the fan stood opposite him two rows back as the two went back and forth. A viral video emerged that caught Westbrook's side of the conversation.

"Don’t disrespect my name. Do you understand me? I don’t give a f**k"

Westbrook has been one of the most trolled and critiqued NBA stars in recent times. The former All-Star guard has been under the scanner more since his turbulent time with the Clippers' crosstown rivals, the LA Lakers.

He endured some of the worst basketball of his career there, where Lakers fans frequently roasted him for his performances.

Russell Westbrook once called out fans and analysts for "name shaming"

Russell Westbrook has been infamously called "Westbrick" over the years whenever he's had off-shooting nights. It picked up steam during his time in LA, where veteran TV analyst Skip Bayless often used that term on X, then Twitter, and on his show "Undisputed," consistently.

The then Lakers player's wife, Nina Westbrook, once fired away at Bayless, defending the former MVP against the analyst's harsh criticism. Westbrook double-down on the clapbacks at Bayless after a game in March 2022.

"I 100% stand behind my wife and how she's feeling," Westbrook told the media. "When it comes to basketball, I don't mind the criticism of missing and making shots. But the moment it becomes where my name is getting shamed, it becomes an issue."

Westbrook then revealed how it could impact his kids, especially Noah, who writes his last name everywhere and proudly says it. He described why he couldn't let the "name shaming" slide anymore, saying:

"'Westbrick' for example, to me, is now shaming ... It's shaming my name, my legacy for my kids. It's a name that means, not just to me, but to my wife, to my mom, my dad, the ones that kind of paved the way for me."

Russell Westbrook has had altercations with multiple fans since then during his time with the Lakers and Clippers, where the premise has always been around someone calling him "Westbrick."

