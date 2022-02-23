"I would not give up Herro for Beal this summer" - Anonymous NBA scout puts major confidence in Tyler Herro's stock, believes "he got screwed out of the All-Star Game"

After a disappointing sophomore year, Tyler Herro has been on fire this season for the Miami Heat, who own the best record (38-21) in the East.

The 22-year-old shooting guard is starting to tap into the potential that tantalized the NBA in his rookie year. Herro is averaging career-highs in points and assists, which makes him one of the top contenders for Most Improved Player of the Year.

Even with the NBA season still in full swing, there are already scouts and executives doing their due diligence on the Miami Heat shooter. Tyler Herro’s stock has considerably grown and it’ll likely bring in huge gains for the Heat if a rival team are to pry him out of Miami.

Barry Jackson of the Miami Herald posted a report quoting an anonymous veteran NBA scout evaluating Tyler Herro as nearly untouchable:

“I would not give up Herro [in a package] for [Bradley] Beal this summer. The talent differential is not big enough to do that now. And Beal struggled this year.”

What the unnamed scout is trying to say is almost mind-numbing. Bradley Beal is a franchise-caliber player who is a 3x All-Star and has been named to the All-NBA team once in the 2020-21 season. The Washington Wizards superstar’s future is uncertain, which would make him the target of possible trades.

Having a superstar of Beal’s caliber could allow the Heat to have a jump on other elite contenders like the Brooklyn Nets, Philadelphia 76ers and Milwaukee Bucks. But if the unknown scout is to be believed, Miami could pass up on the opportunity as Herro himself is a superstar in the making.

Barry Jackson’s conversation with the said scout continued:

“He [Herro] got screwed out of the All-Star Game. He should have been there. He’s the league’s best sixth man this year, an All-Star level player. The fact he can now create his own shot and make it has taken him to a whole other level. Lou Williams won the sixth man of the year award [three times], and Herro is better than Williams.”

There’s a whole lot of basketball to be played and things could change in a moment. Beal could regain his touch while Herro could struggle like he did last year. Whatever the case may be, the coming months will be interesting for the Miami Heat.

Can Tyler Herro be the missing piece in Miami’s quest for another championship?

The Miami Heat could win it all this season with Tyler Herro's significant improvements. [Photo: Heat Nation]

Tyler Herro surpassed the expectations of many during the 2019-20 season. The then 20-year-old rookie played like a seasoned veteran for the Miami Heat against LeBron James and the eventual champion LA Lakers. He averaged 16 points, 5.1 rebounds and 3.7 assists in the postseason.

It’s safe to say that Tyler Herro is playing way better than that for Miami this season. If the confident shooting guard can carry his regular-season form to the playoffs, he could just be the perfect piece to complete Miami’s championship puzzle.

