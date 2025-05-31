"I give them zero chance " - Stephen A. Smith drops brutal reality check for Knicks’ Finals hopes vs OKC Thunder

The New York Knicks kept their season alive on Thursday after an important Game 5 win against the Indiana Pacers to force a Game 6. The Knicks still have a chance to make it to the NBA Finals and compete against the OKC Thunder.
New York's postseason run hasn't been easy. In the first round, they dealt with a gritty Detroit Pistons, who made it to the playoffs for the first time since 2019. In the following round, New York played against the 2024 NBA champions, the Boston Celtics. It was a tough matchup, but Jayson Tatum's Achilles injury helped them win the series.
In the conference finals, the Pacers hold a 3-2 lead. Although the Knicks are at a disadvantage, there's still a belief they can turn around the series.
However, not everyone believes they compete with the Thunder in the Finals if they make it past Indiana. ESPN's Stephen A. Smith, a longtime fan of the organization, admitted that he thinks New York cannot handle the Thunder on the NBA's biggest stage. Smith explained his reasoning on Friday's episode of "First Take."
"The reason why I haven't been so gung-ho about it over the last few days, it's not just because of the New York Knicks' struggles," Smith said. "It's because I give them zero chance of beating the Oklahoma City Thunder if they were to advance to the Finals.
"Getting there [to the Finals], I'm all for it. But I would have to cover an NBA Finals where I'm a New York Knick fan and I literally believe from the bottom of my heart that nothing short of divine intervention would propel them... nothing basketball-wise makes me believe they could beat the Thunder."
The Thunder only had difficulties in the second round against the Denver Nuggets as their series lasted seven games.
Smith thinks the Knicks will lose to the Pacers
The Pacers have been relentless in their series against the Knicks. Even Smith has changed his prediction about the matchup, and thinks Indiana has a 70% chance of beating New York.
According to the NBA analyst, the Pacers are a better team collectively. He also credited the coaching of Rick Carlisle, who will play an important role in the team's performance in the series.
Smith also said that he expects All-Stars Tyrese Haliburton and Pascal Siakam to be aggressive in Game 6. The potential elimination game for the Knicks will be on Saturday at the Gainbridge Fieldhouse.
