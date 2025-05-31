"I give them zero chance " - Stephen A. Smith drops brutal reality check for Knicks’ Finals hopes vs OKC Thunder

The New York Knicks kept their season alive on Thursday after an important Game 5 win against the Indiana Pacers to force a Game 6. The Knicks still have a chance to make it to the NBA Finals and compete against the OKC Thunder.

New York's postseason run hasn't been easy. In the first round, they dealt with a gritty Detroit Pistons, who made it to the playoffs for the first time since 2019. In the following round, New York played against the 2024 NBA champions, the Boston Celtics. It was a tough matchup, but Jayson Tatum's Achilles injury helped them win the series.

In the conference finals, the Pacers hold a 3-2 lead. Although the Knicks are at a disadvantage, there's still a belief they can turn around the series.

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

However, not everyone believes they compete with the Thunder in the Finals if they make it past Indiana. ESPN's Stephen A. Smith, a longtime fan of the organization, admitted that he thinks New York cannot handle the Thunder on the NBA's biggest stage. Smith explained his reasoning on Friday's episode of "First Take."

Explore the NBA Draft 2024 with our free NBA Mock Draft Simulator & be the GM of your favorite NBA team.

"The reason why I haven't been so gung-ho about it over the last few days, it's not just because of the New York Knicks' struggles," Smith said. "It's because I give them zero chance of beating the Oklahoma City Thunder if they were to advance to the Finals.

"Getting there [to the Finals], I'm all for it. But I would have to cover an NBA Finals where I'm a New York Knick fan and I literally believe from the bottom of my heart that nothing short of divine intervention would propel them... nothing basketball-wise makes me believe they could beat the Thunder."

Expand Tweet

The Thunder only had difficulties in the second round against the Denver Nuggets as their series lasted seven games.

Smith thinks the Knicks will lose to the Pacers

The Pacers have been relentless in their series against the Knicks. Even Smith has changed his prediction about the matchup, and thinks Indiana has a 70% chance of beating New York.

According to the NBA analyst, the Pacers are a better team collectively. He also credited the coaching of Rick Carlisle, who will play an important role in the team's performance in the series.

Smith also said that he expects All-Stars Tyrese Haliburton and Pascal Siakam to be aggressive in Game 6. The potential elimination game for the Knicks will be on Saturday at the Gainbridge Fieldhouse.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Reign Amurao Reign Amurao specializes in basketball at Sportskeeda, bringing 3 years of experience to his role and a Bachelor's Degree in Communication.



A fervent supporter of the Phoenix Suns, Reign was hooked to their electrifying "Seven-Seconds-Or-Less" offense, which epitomizes high-paced and high-intensity basketball. For Reign, Steve Nash is the ultimate floor general, and he believes Boris Diaw could've been the next Magic Johnson if he had a bit more discipline.



From Reign's perspective, Anthony Edwards is a 90s player stuck in modern times, and Gregg Popovich is an ultimate winner with unparalleled success and leadership in the sport.



Reign's expertise lies in NBA history, particularly the significant moments and trends of the 2000s and 2010s. He prioritizes in-depth research using only credible sources to maintain accuracy in his articles, and avoids misleading topics.



Beyond basketball, Reign enjoys gaming with friends and watches comedy shows and films. Know More