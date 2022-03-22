“I go home, drink wine or tequila every single night” - LeBron James unbothered by the grim narrative surrounding LA Lakers

LeBron James revealed he isn't bothered by the narrative surrounding the LA Lakers this season. The 17-time NBA champions were regarded as hot favorites to win the Western Conference before the start of the campaign. However, they got off to an underwhelming start and are struggling to make it to the playoffs.

The Lakers are currently ninth in the conference standings, owning a 31-41 record. James, who leads the NBA in scoring this season (30 PPG), said regardless of the Lakers' struggles, he is having the time of his life just by being able to play the game of basketball.

Here's what the four-time MVP mentioned regarding this after LA's dominant win over his former team, the Cleveland Cavaliers (via Chase Hughes):

"Because I could care less about what the narrative about our team is, at this point in my career I don't get involved in that stuff. I don't read about it, I don't hear it too much. I go home, drink wine or tequila every night and if I'm at my house in LA, I'ma watching a movie with the kids or I'm playing Madden."

LeBron James continued:

"None of that (narrative) stuff matters to me. I'm angry from losses and things we could have done better and things of that nature, but sh*t, I mean once I leave the area I'll leave it there... Let's move on to the next day and how can we get better, I'm literally having the time of my life right now. The game is such a beautiful thing and as long as I'm healthy enough to put on a uniform, I'm gonna play with a lot of passion and a lot of energy and give my teammates what they deserve and what they need."

James wrapped up this answer of his by saying he wishes to stay injury-free for the rest of the campaign. He has been playing through a knee issue since late January but has continued to put in dominant performances for the LA Lakers. The Purple and Gold will have a tough road ahead as they fight to make the playoffs.

They are likely to end up in the play-in tournament and will have to win two knockout games in a row if they finish as the ninth or tenth seed to achieve a playoff berth this season. LeBron James' staying healthy is the key to their success, so he must be available during these final ten games of the season.

LeBron James torches Cleveland Cavaliers with a 38-point triple-double to lead LA Lakers to a thumping win

The LA Lakers have low-key started to click over their last few games. They beat the in-form Toronto Raptors on the road and dominated the Washington Wizards to a great extent before a fourth-quarter meltdown took the game away from them. They bounced back against the Cavaliers in style, though, as LeBron James and Russell Westbrook put in terrific performances for the side.

James finished with 38 points on 17 of 29 shooting, to go along with 11 rebounds and 12 assists, while Westbrook had his third 20-point game in a row. The LA Lakers ended up winning the contest 131-120.

The Cavs have conceded only 102 points per game at home this season, making it a remarkable performance by the Lakers to go over 130 points and return to winning ways.

Hoop Central @TheHoopCentral



38 Points

12 Assists

11 Rebounds

59% FG



TIMELESS. LeBron James tonight:38 Points12 Assists11 Rebounds59% FGTIMELESS. LeBron James tonight:38 Points12 Assists11 Rebounds59% FGTIMELESS. 👑👑👑 https://t.co/3JGqVDX2US

If the LA Lakers can continue to thrive like this for their remaining 10 games, they will have plenty of momentum going into the final stretch of the season. With LeBron James on their roster, they could even be a legitimate threat in the playoffs if they manage to string together a series of wins to finish the regular season.

Edited by Diptanil Roy