"I got 23,000 points; How about that?" - Russell Westbrook's cold response on being asked about his clutch game-tying shot during LA Lakers vs Toronto Raptors

Russell Westbrook turned from a villain to a hero in 13 seconds towards the end of regulation time during LA Lakers vs. Toronto Raptors game on Friday. The nine-time All-Star pulled off a steal and hit a game-tying 3-pointer, with just under a second to go, shortly after missing his previous shot, which hit the top of the backboard.

Westbrook was asked about that miss and how he didn't let that affect him as he made another attempt, which resulted in a shot that forced the game to go into overtime. The former league MVP had a simple yet cold response as he mentioned his career points tally, saying:

"I got 23,000 points; How about that?"

Russell Westbrook followed his comments with a smirk and a wink, a delightful sight for his fans as the former OKC Thunder guard finally put together a memorable performance. He registered a triple-double, putting up 22 points, ten rebounds and ten assists on the night, making four shots from beyond the arc.

The 33-year-old has had to endure loads of criticism for the LA Lakers' struggles this year. Just like his team, he would also be hoping to build off this performance and help the 17-time NBA champions enter the play-in tournament on a positive note.

LA Lakers snap three-game skid as Russell Westbrook, LeBron James shine against Toronto Raptors on the road

The LA Lakers had won only two of their 11 games before their fixture against the Toronto Raptors after the All-Star break. During both their wins, LeBron James recorded 50-point outings, which eventually proved to be decisive. It was clear that the Lakers could've won more games if the rest of the group had stepped up too.

The LA Lakers finally had their entire team firing on all cylinders against the Toronto Raptors on Friday. The Purple and Gold were impressive on both ends of the floor, especially offensively. The 17-time NBA champions shot 19 of 43 from 3-point range, while recording 33 team assists.

James had 36 points, nine rebounds and seven assists, which was well supported by Russell Westbrook's 22-point triple-double and Wenyen Gabriel's career-high 17-point effort on seven of eight shooting.

The LA Lakers went with a big lineup featuring a frontcourt comprising LeBron James, Dwight Howard and Gabriel. They were able to match up well against the Raptors on the boards, as Toronto went only +3 in that category. Defensively, the Lakers were able to protect their interior better, allowing the perimeter defenders to stay more aggressive around the arc.

Russell Westbrook was in great form as well and must have received a much-needed confidence boost, which could see him carry momentum into the final 12 games of the regular season.

