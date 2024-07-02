Jaylen Brown and the Boston Celtics have been enjoying life as the champions as they await the momentous ring ceremony on opening night. Speaking of rings, Brown previously asked for help from anyone who might have found his "7uice" ring from the championship parade. Luckily for him, two fans were able to find it as Brown finally reunited with his possession.

Originally, he asked for help from the fans when he posted his dilemma on his Instagram stories with the promise of a "big reward" to be handed to whoever finds it. It was posted back on June 22 with several fans resharing the Celtics star's post on X.

Jaylen Brown later shared a picture of him holding on to his ring by his fingers and expressing gratitude to the ones who were able to retrieve it for him.

"I got it back thank you to Luke and Adi," Brown posted. "I'll see you courtside at the ring ceremony."

The ring also included Brown's clothing brand "7uice" which is also a reference to his Celtics jersey number. It also has several engraved diamonds in its design.

Jaylen Brown prepared special rewards for the fans who found his prized "7uice" ring

Shared on X by user Follow @CelticsUnite18, Jaylen Brown was seen meeting up with the fans who were able to retrieve his previously lost ring for him. In exchange, the 2023 NBA Finals MVP kept his word when it came to providing a reward. However, he didn't show up with just one singular gift.

As a reward, the fans received a signed basketball and Boston Celtics jersey from the star himself, alongside tickets to the team's ring ceremony during opening night in the upcoming regular season.

Before their meet-up concluded, they capped it off with a picture together while Jaylen Brown continued expressing his gratitude.

Jaylen Brown wore a "State Your Source" during the Celtics' championship parade

It was a whole interaction between a professional athlete and his fans as the energy in the city of Boston remains at an all-time high following their impressive championship run.

Back in the Celtics' parade, the event was filled with several people enjoying the celebration of the title win after a 16-year drought in the city. The parade involved players being placed in duck boats as they paraded around the city, especially Brown who appeared excited the whole time.

Interestingly, Brown donned a shirt with the caption "State Your Source" imprinted on the center. It was a reference to the time the superstar forward responded to NBA insider Stephen A. Smith's post when he was talking about the legitimacy and privacy of his sources.

Celtics forward Jaylen Brown at the Championship Parade [Photo Credit: IMAGN]

At the time, Smith was being criticized after reporting that the reason why Brown was not being marketed in the same light as other stars like Timberwolves' Anthony Edwards was due to him not fitting into the usual standard.

