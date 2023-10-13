“I got beef with these dudes” - Former Celtics player reminisces warm welcome by Kevin Garnett and Paul Pierce during Boston tenure

The Boston Celtics trio of Kevin Garnett, Ray, Allen, and Paul Pierce, better known as the "Big Three" was assembled in 2007. During the years that they were together, they were one of the most dominant forces in the NBA. In fact, Boston hoisted its 17th championship banner under the Big Three era.

It is no surprise that the three superstars, four if you include Rajon Rondo, commanded the most attention. However, the role players that were with that team deserve some credit too. They were the unsung heroes who helped the team in its dominant run throughout their years together.

One of the role players who played with the team, Marquis Daniels, recently sat down with the Green With Envy podcast to talk about basketball. One of the things that were discussed was his time with the Boston Celtics big three and he shared an interesting story when asked about Garnett's leadership.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"I remember before I came to Boston. Me, [Kevin Garnett] and Paul [Pierce], we kind of get into little skirmish under the basket," Daniels said. "Talking, you know, just a little chit-chat. Next day, I get traded there, and I'm like oh man I got beef with these dudes, what's going to happen in the locker room? So I get in the locker room and they was like, 'what's up man?'" [17:14]

Kevin Garnett is known as a trash talker and an instigator who played mind games with his opponents. Marquis Daniels thinking that there might be some beef between him and Garnett is certainly justified based on how he acts toward opposing players. However, this story shows that Garnett is a solid leader who keeps his team together.

The Boston Celtics might have just formed a new superteam

The Celtics were one of the deepest teams in the league last year and they were considered to be a legitimate title contender. Unfortunately, their collection of talent could not figure it out against a very determined Miami Heat team.

This past offseason, the Celtics got even stronger. Their superstar duo of Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown could continue to improve and learn from their mistakes in the playoffs and they added some very good talent.

They may have lost Marcus Smart but they gained a talented big man in return with Kristaps Porzingis. Last season, Porzingis averaged 23.2 points and 8.4 rebounds for the Washington Wizards. His production could certainly make Boston's already potent offense even deadlier.

While losing Smart certainly stings, they also acquired another fantastic defender. They acquired Jrue Holiday via trade by sending Robert Williams III and Malcolm Brogdon to the Portland TrailBlazers.

Holiday is one of the best two-way talents in the league and aside from filling the defensive void that Smart's departure leaves, he will also be a capable facilitator on the offensive end.