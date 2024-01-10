"I got beef with you": Stephen Colbert reveals he was vexed after Charles Barkley gave him COVID scare

Charles Barkley got into feuds with various NBA players back when he was playing in the league. However, he also has one interesting beef with an individual that fans might not have expected. During the latest episode of "The Late Show with Stephen Colbert," the TV host hilariously talked about his beef with the 11-time NBA All-Star for giving him a COVID scare.

It was a hilarious interaction between the two with CBS News' Gayle King also part of the interview. Here's what Stephen Colbert said about the COVID scare he got from Phoenix Suns legend Charles Barkley:

"I got beef with you," Colbert said. "We have not actually seen each other in the flesh since two days before the shutdown of COVID. That's the last time you were physically here. ... When we were backstage, I said, do you want to like elbow bump or something like that? And you said, 'oh, no, I'm just shaking hands.'

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"You announce that you might have been exposed to COVID," Colbert said. "And me, myself, and my family can't leave our house because we think we might have been exposed to COVID."

A COVID scare is no joke, especially considering the effects of the virus and the quarantine period one had to go through because of it. Such was the case for the late-night talk show host. However, Charles Barkley defended himself when he talked about how he had to quarantine himself and wait 10 days for his results to arrive.

During that time he wasn't entertaining text messages and phone calls as he still didn't know what his results were. One of those phone calls was from Stephen Colbert, who was worried about his situation and if he might have exposed his family. Upon Charles Barkley's explanation, he then apologized to Stephen Colbert, which he accepted.

Charles Barkley evaded phone calls from Patrick Ewing while waiting for COVID results from TNT's medical staff

During his appearance on the late-night show, Charles Barkley talked about evading New York Knicks legend Patrick Ewing's phone calls, while waiting for his COVID results from TNT's medical staff.

"TNT has the worst medical staff," Barkley said. "First of all, they sent me to the doctor. I was stuck in my condo for 10 days. It took them 10 days to get me the results. And I had Mike Trout calling me. I had Patrick Ewing calling me. And I had you calling me."

The experience was not the best for Barkley, being isolated in a condo for 10 days and not being allowed to leave until his results were all good. Isolation is one thing but to have to wait two weeks for one's COVID results can make anyone a bit paranoid about their condition.

Hilariously, however, after Colbert accepted Barkley's apology, the two shook hands together with the TV host applying hand sanitizer afterward.