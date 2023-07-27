"I got big faith in my boy": Mikal Bridges backs Ben Simmons to shine after massive fall from stardom

In recent memory, Ben Simmons has built a bad reputation for himself. He was flamed for going AWOL during his time with the Philadelphia 76ers. Then when his trade request was granted, fans couldn't help but roast him for not being able to play immediately in the season he was traded to the Brooklyn Nets.

When Simmons finally started playing, he put up underwhelming performances, which only made his status worse.

It seems like all of that might change this coming season as Ben Simmons' newfound teammate, Mikal Bridges, claims that he'll be a much better player next season compared to the last. Bridges recently opened up about his sentiments on Paul George's podcast saying:

"I got big faith in my boy this year... I think he's in a good place... We want him to score and stuff... but we just want him to be aggressive & just play the right way."

What's wrong with Ben Simmons?

Ben Simmons, the versatile point guard of the Brooklyn Nets, possesses a unique skill set that makes him a force to be reckoned with on the basketball court. However, his promising NBA career has been plagued by a series of injury setbacks and personal issues that have left fans and analysts concerned about his long-term durability.

Similar to many NBA stars today, Simmons has become notoriously known for not showing up to games, especially when he feels like something is wrong with his team. While injuries play a huge factor in why he's been missing in action as of late, fans can't help but criticize him for his underwhelming performances.

Simmons is a three-time All-Star who was often compared to guys like Magic Johnson and LeBron James because of their similarity in playstyle. However, he hasn't exactly lived up to those standards considering how he's been inconsistent on the hardwood and tends to make excuses when everything else goes wrong for him.

Having said all that, it's perhaps no wonder why many basketball enthusiasts have turned on the once-upon-a-time star. The good news is, it's not yet too late for Ben Simmons.

He's only 27 years old and still looks like he's capable of getting back into shape. If what Mikal Bridges says is true, we might see shades of the Philadelphia 76ers version of Simmons.

