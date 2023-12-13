"I got daughters" - Patrick Beverley dishes cryptic take at Josh Giddey enjoying 'kid glove' treatment over alleged scandal

Patrick Beverley is never afraid to use his voice. He often is one of the biggest trash talkers on the floor. He goes at players way above his stature without hesitation. He also sounds off on his podcast, “The Pat Bev Show.”

However, one topic left Beverley a little mum. Beverley and his co-host Adam Ferrone briefly talked about the scandal surrounding Josh Giddey.

Beverley offered a cryptic take. When asked if Giddey was receiving beneficial treatment for his allegations, Beverley had three words to say.

“I got daughters,” Beverley said.

It is unclear exactly what Beverley meant by that. It seems he's not a fan of how Giddey has escaped punishment. He was also confused about why the story was not discussed more in the media like Ja Morant.

“I don’t know why. We talk about everything else around the world,” Beverley said.

The answer is likely because no one wants to get sued. The story around Giddey was generated by an anonymous online account that has since been deleted.

Giddey faced an investigation from the NBA and Newport Beach Police Department. However, he was never charged and still has not been arrested or faced any legal action. He also has not faced a civil lawsuit of any kind yet. He has continued to play for the OKC Thunder.

The scandal details were all online and not confirmed.

In November, an anonymous social media account posted photos and videos of Giddey with a young female. The post alleged that the two engaged in romantic affairs. It also alleged the female was underage, although it did not say or confirm her age. The account alleged that the female in photos with Giddey, who turned 21 in October, was in high school.

Giddey has declined any comments on the matter. The Thunder and the NBA have done the same. The NBA has not released any statement or result of their investigation.

Patrick Beverley praises coach Nick Nurse

Patrick Beverley used his podcast to dish out praise as well. The Philadelphia 76ers guard showered his current coach Nick Nurse with some love.

“He is a brilliant coach," Beverley said. "Like, when you hear a symphony play, and it’s no words, it just brings you like, ‘Damn, he’s cold.’ Nurse is elite. Elite.”

Nurse has guided the Sixers to a 15-7 record. They have stayed at the top of the East despite losing James Harden in a trade earlier this season.

Patrick Beverley’s praise means something considering how many teams he has been on (six) and how many coaches he has experience with.