"I got some more drinking to do"- Bruce Brown isn't done celebrating after the Nuggets win their first title

Newly crowned NBA champion Bruce Brown didn't want to spend much time not celebrating his first ring. The Denver Nuggets' backup guard hysterically mentioned that during his post-game interview after the team clinched a 4-1 series win against Miami with a 94-89 win in Monday's Game 5.

One of NBA TV's hosts pointed out that Brown's segment was over after Aaron Gordon joined them, and the former just couldn't be more excited to go back and drink. Here's what Brown said:

'Yes, I got some more drinking to do."

Here's a clip of this incident (via NBA TV on Twitter):

Brown has become a champion in only his fifth NBA season. He started his career with the Detroit Pistons after they drafted him with their 42nd pick in 2018. After spending two years with the franchise, he joined the Brooklyn Nets and played there between 2020 and 2022.

Both teams struggled to carve out a role for him, but not the Denver Nuggets. They used him in the best way possible to help him unleash the potential he's had over the years. Bruce Brown often played as one of the guards, which wasn't the case during his stint with Brooklyn or Detroit.

Denver Nuggets could struggle to re-sign Bruce Brown this offseason

Bruce Brown was one of the most underrated pick-ups this offseason. The Denver Nuggets signed the free agent on a two-year $13 million contract with a player option in the second year. Brown is unlikely to pick up the $6.8 million option and return.

The most the Nuggets can offer him is $7.8 million annually, lesser than Brown's value after his stellar season. He averaged a career-high 11.5 points, 4.1 rebounds, 3.4 assists and 1.1 steals, shooting on 48/46/78 splits. Brown's versatility was integral to the Nuggets' success in the regular season. That continued in the playoffs.

Michael Scotto @MikeAScotto Aaron Gordon on Nuggets free agent Bruce Brown: “He’s gonna get paid. He’s gonna get a bag.” Aaron Gordon on Nuggets free agent Bruce Brown: “He’s gonna get paid. He’s gonna get a bag.” https://t.co/ckCmaIuPwv

Bruce Brown's averages improved a tad, as he posted 12.1 points per contest on 53.1% shooting. Brown has been a 'Swiss army knife' since his Brooklyn days, fitting in any role as asked. He can play all five positions if needed, which will likely make him a coveted free agent this summer.

The Denver Nuggets have $160 million committed to eight players, and they won't be able to offer him the non-taxpayer mid-level exception as that will hard cap them. The other way they could explore to re-sign him is by trading Kentavious Caldwell-Pope, another crucial piece in their title success. Moving KCP without taking back salary would be an ideal way to create the cap space.

However, that restricts the Nuggets from adding other quality role players and keeping their depth intact. They will likely have to pursue veterans on minimum deals to fill out the roster spots.

