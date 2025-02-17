"I got hacked" - Giannis Antetokounmpo takes massive U-turn after Slam Dunk Contest claim

Milwaukee Bucks superstar forward Giannis Antetokounmpo made headlines for tweeting about possibly joining next year's AT&T Slam Dunk Contest. However, the two-time MVP backtracked the following day, jokingly claiming that his children hacked him.

On Saturday night, Orlando Magic two-way contract guard Mac McClung electrified NBA fans for the third straight year. He became the first player to win three consecutive Slam Dunk Contests, achieving a perfect score of 50 on each of his four dunks.

Shortly after, Memphis Grizzlies star point guard Ja Morant tweeted about McClung inspiring him to consider entering next year's contest.

"Mac might make me decide to dunk," Morant said.

Antetokounmpo promptly replied to Morant's tweet, noting that he would join Morant if he committed, adding some long-desired star power to the event.

"If you do it, I'll do it with you," Antetokounmpo wrote.

In a follow-up tweet, Antetokounmpo, who came up short in the 2015 Slam Dunk Contest, quipped that he would need considerable time to prepare.

"I just gotta warm up for three weeks prior to the contest," Antetokounmpo said.

However, ahead of Sunday's NBA All-Star Game tournament semifinal matchups, the nine-time All-Star backpedaled. He comically asserted that his children were responsible for his tweets.

"I got hacked. I got hacked last night," Antetokounmpo said. "While I was sleeping, they woke up in the middle of the night, came next to my nightstand, took my phone out of my charger, went to their room, tweeted, and I found out this morning."

Thus, it appears Antetokounmpo won't be making his second Slam Dunk Contest appearance in Year 13.

Giannis Antetokounmpo open to 1-on-1 NBA All-Star Weekend tournament

While Giannis Antetokounmpo seemingly isn't serious about joining another Slam Dunk Contest, he's still interested in bringing additional buzz to NBA All-Star Weekend. On Sunday, he noted that he would be open to participating in a one-on-one tournament featuring the league's premier players.

"If I had the chance to play one-on-one against anybody, I would love to do it," Antetokounmpo said. "Anything that could make the weekend more exciting, more fun for the viewers, for the fans and for the players. I would love to participate."

Despite earning his ninth All-Star selection, Antetokounmpo is sitting out this weekend's festivities due to a left calf strain.

However, given his comments, it appears he could be back in full force in multiple events next year.

