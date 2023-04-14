"I got Lakers in 6" - Skip Bayless predicts surprising result for LA Lakers vs Memphis Grizzlies playoff matchup

Shockingly, Skip Bayless, a longtime LeBron James critic, claims the LA Lakers will win their series against the Memphis Grizzlies in six games. The seventh-seeded Lakers, who had to fight their way into the playoffs via the Play-in Tournament, are the underdogs against the second-ranked Grizzlies.

Here’s “The Undisputed” analyst on why the Lakers will move on to the second round of the 2023 playoffs:

"I got Lakers in six in this series. The two best players, easily, at the start of Sunday’s game of the 10 players on the floor will be LeBron James and Anthony Davis."

"I got Lakers in 6. I don't think their team is as tight this year as it was last year because there's been a cloud over Ja all year."

The Lakers started the season 0-5 before tying a franchise worst 2-10 start this season. They spent most of their time trying to reach .500 for most of the season. LA’s flurry of moves before the trade deadline in February made a huge difference in landing a playoff spot.

The LA Lakers acquired D’Angelo Russell, Jarred Vanderbilt, Malik Beasley and Rui Hachimura in different trades. LA moved Russell Westbrook, Patrick Beverley, Kendrick Nunn and draft picks to give the roster more depth and balance.

Heading into this series, the Grizzlies feel like they have the advantage as the Lakers don’t have anyone to stop All-Star guard Ja Morant.

Skip Bayless, however, wasn’t buying that idea:

“I gotta tell you. That little man [Schroder] is No. 1, very clutch in fourth quarters. He’s made a lot of big shots. … For the most part, he’s proven to me in fourth quarters.

“He is lightning-quick. He can match Ja. I’m not gonna say he can shut him down. He can bother Ja Morant because he is pesky on defense. He’s got a little bit of Pat Bev without all the shenanigans and all the melodrama.”

“You just watch. He’s going to have Ja a lot in this series and he will bother him a lot because he can match his quickness. He can’t match his elevation, but the point is you don’t let him.

For Bayless, Schroder, a late addition in the offseason, could be the X-Factor that allows the LA Lakers to win the series in six games.

Dennis Schroder has hit some big shots this season but has never been known for his solid defense. Against Ja Morant, he will have to become one of the NBA’s best defenders overnight.

“The Grizzlies have too much firepower for the Lakers. Ja Morant, I don’t know if there’s anyone on that Lakers team that can guard him. He’s unguardable. And this is their time.”



"The Grizzlies have too much firepower for the Lakers. Ja Morant, I don't know if there's anyone on that Lakers team that can guard him. He's unguardable. And this is their time."

Bayless may also be oversimplifying things. Schroder may suddenly be a pest on defense by the LA Lakers, but the Memphis Grizzlies can also adjust. They’ll put Morant in favorable situations where he can maximize his often unstoppable scoring abilities.

Skip Bayless argues that Ja Morant’s issues this season will lead to the LA Lakers winning in six games

The LA Lakers and Memphis Grizzlies will start their series on Sunday.

Ja Morant was involved in a few alleged gun-related incidents this year. He was suspended by the NBA for eight games after posting a video of himself wielding a gun in a Denver, Colorado nightclub.

Skip Bayless had this to say about how Morant’s off-court issues have affected the Memphis Grizzlies:

“I don’t think their team is as tight this year as it was last year because there’s been a cloud over Ja all year. He’s had one incident after another.

He took his little sabbatical, little hiatus and he came back maybe refreshed. I just think it fractures your unity a little bit when you go through that much off-court drama.

