"I got to look in the mirror.": Anthony Edwards owns up to Wolves' turnovers after embarrassing loss

Anthony Edwards and the Minnesota Timberwolves surrendered an 11-point fourth-quarter lead and lost 102-97 at home against the OKC Thunder. Edwards was badly outplayed by Thunder star Shai Gilgeous-Alexander in the final 12 minutes of the game. Oklahoma outscored Minnesota 28-14 in the said period to emerge with an impressive come-from-behind victory.

“Ant-Man” scored 19 points in 38 minutes. He shot 6-for-10, including 1-for-3 from deep. His lackluster shooting touch, however, wasn’t his main concern after the game.

Anthony Edwards had this to say about what cost the Timberwolves the game (via Dane Moore):

"I got to look in the mirror. Because it’s me who generates most of the turnovers. You got to look in the mirror. I’m gonna figure out a way to stop turning the b**ch over, I promise.

"I’m definitely looking at film trying to figure out what am I doing. The majority come from me trying to make the right play. It’s not really there. I’ll be better."

Anthony Edwards had five turnovers in the game, two of which came late in the fourth quarter that helped the Thunder win. He is averaging 3.4 errors this season but that number has risen to 3.8 this month. Edwards knows that defenses will continue to key in on him so he has to be better in taking care of the ball.

The All-Star guard isn’t the only one guilty of too many errors on the Timberwolves. Karl-Anthony Towns has also been error-prone this season. “KAT” told reporters after the game that it was as simple as “being better with the ball.” He is averaging 2.8 miscues per game, second on the team behind Edwards.

Turnovers have been the Minnesota Timberwolves’ biggest issue this season. They average 15.4 errors per game, which is the third-worst mark in the league. Minnesota, which is 30-12, is just slightly better than the Detroit Pistons (4-38) on that end. There is still enough time to address that, though, as it is just past the halfway point of the season.

Anthony Edwards missed three free throws that could have won the game for Minnesota

Isaiah Joe drained two free throws with 6.6 seconds left in the game to give the OKC Thunder a 99-97 lead. Mike Conley received the inbounds pass before quickly handing the ball to a streaking Anthony Edwards. A screen by Rudy Gobert gave “Ant-Man” enough space to launch a 3-pointer.

Edwards was fouled by the lunging Lu Dort just as he shot the ball. Fans at Target Center were on their feet anticipating at least a tied game with 3.4 seconds left. The superstar, however, muffed both free throws to the dismay of the hyped-up crowd. He intentionally banged the ball on the board for his third attempt but it didn’t hit the rim so a violation was called.

Had Anthony Edwards gone 3-for-3, the Timberwolves would have been in an excellent position to win that game. Two free throws by Jalen Williams in the following play made it 102-97. Minnesota inbounded but didn’t bother to attempt a futile shot in the last play of the game.

