"I got robbed" - Bucks' swingman Bobby Portis makes intentions clear ahead of playoffs clash with Pacers

Milwaukee Bucks forward Bobby Portis Jr. has had a tough year on and off the court. Amidst all the adversity, the one-time NBA champion is determined to be at his very best as the Bucks go on their ninth consecutive trip to the playoffs.

Ad

During a media availability this week, the 30-year-old big man recounted the many ordeals he's been through in recent memory:

"I done been through so much b****hit in my life in the last year. I got thrown out of a playoff game, I got robbed, my grandma died. I got suspended for 25 games," Portis said.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

Explore the NBA Draft 2024 with our free NBA Mock Draft Simulator & be the GM of your favorite NBA team.

But Portis, who has made a name for himself as a tenacious enforcer for the Bucks, remained adamant that he would be playing at a high level against the Indiana Pacers in the first round:

"Can't anybody knock me off my swag no more, respectfully," Portis added. "I'm here, I'm ready to hoop. I ain't hooped in a minute. I'm just ready to play ball."

Ad

Portis' lengthy absence from the Bucks' lineup was the result of a 25-game suspension, which was imposed after he tested positive for the painkiller Tramadol. The 6-foot-10 forward served his suspension from Feb. 20 to Apr. 6.

After his return, Portis played three games for the Bucks before sitting out Milwaukee's final regular season playdate. In the 49 games that he's played in 2024-25, Portis has averaged 13.9 points, 8.4 rebounds, and 2.1 assists.

The Bucks, of course, are hoping that he'll bring his peak form to their playoff run, especially as Giannis Antetokounmpo's co-star Damian Lillard remains a question mark in terms of health and availability.

Ad

Bobby Portis posts vlog of return to Bucks lineup: "Welcome back, BP"

On Tuesday, Portis gave his fans a glimpse of his preparations for his return game after his 25-game suspension.

In a vlog entry posted on Instagram, Portis showed clips of getting back into action in the Bucks practice facility, as well as the aftermath of his return game that ended up in a 110-103 victory over the Minnesota Timberwolves:

Ad

"Welcome back, BP!" Portis said in the vlog.

He finished with 18 points, 12 rebounds, two steals, and one block in the home win over the Timberwolves.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Simoun Victor Redoblado Simoun Victor Redoblado is an NBA and WNBA journalist at Sportskeeda with over 12 years of experience writing for publications such as Collider, ALL-STAR Magazine, and Sir Charles in Charge.



Simoun has a bachelor's degree in Secondary Education, Major in English and Minor in journalism. Thanks to the journalism courses that he took, Simoun understood the fundamentals of journalistic storytelling in the context of sports writing.



Passionate for the UP Fighting Maroons, Simoun is a fan of the NBA, PBA, UAAP, and FIBA.

His childhood team was the Chicago Bulls and Simoun was a longtime supporter of the Houston Rockets because his friends would say he looked like Yao Ming.



Simoun loves the systematic, tactical movement of the ball and the players, the stories behind each individual competing on the hardcourt and most of all, how basketball is a sport for life and all its struggles and lessons.



A father of two, Simoun spends his free time with his kids. Know More