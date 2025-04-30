"I got no shame in it" - Draymond Green brushes off losing NBA DPOY award to Evan Mobley

Draymond Green wanted to close his season better, but lost the Defensive Player of the Year award to Evan Mobley. The Golden State Warriors star was a finalist but received too few votes.

Ad

On Tuesday, a new episode of his show with Baron Davis was posted. During the episode, Green didn't have an issue with his loss to Mobley. Rather than mope about it, the Golden State Warriors star was vocally rooting for the young player's success.

He said he didn't make a big deal about not winning the award. Per Draymond Green, it isn't the first time he has been a finalist and not won the trophy. But he believes he can come back stronger next season and make a case to win his second DPOY award, potentially.

Ad

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

The four-time champion spoke highly of Mobley and was proud of the Cavs star.

Explore the NBA Draft 2024 with our free NBA Mock Draft Simulator & be the GM of your favorite NBA team.

"I had so many conversations with Kenny [Atkinson] last summer just about what Evan Mobley can become," Green said. "I'm happy as hell to see him get that.

Green pointed out that, at his age, being in conversation with the best defenders in the league is still an accomplishment.

Ad

"To be in the conversation at 35, still playing at an elite level. I got no shame in it. I'll show up next year, throw my name back in the hat."

Expand Tweet

Ad

Draymond Green has received the prestigious defensive award once (2016-17) but, conversely, has made the NBA All-Defensive team eight times. He could also be included in one of the defensive teams this season, as he was a finalist for the DPOY award.

Draymond Green commends Buddy Hield for his Game 3 performance

Golden State didn't have All-Star Jimmy Butler - who was out due to a pelvic contusion he sustained in Game 2 - in Game 3 of the Golden State Warriors's series against the Houston Rockets. Without Butler, they needed someone to step up.

Ad

Fortunately for Draymond Green and the Warriors, Buddy Hield answered the call. He had 17 points and three steals on 45.5 percent from deep.

On Green's show, the four-time All-Star commended Hield for his work in Game 3.

"He (Hield) was huge. He hit big shots, timely threes. He was good on the defensive end. It was good to see Buddy have that game," Green said.

Ad

Expand Tweet

Buddy Hield scored 15 points, shooting 40 percent while also recording two steals. Going into the next game, Draymond Green and the Warriors lead the series 3-1.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Reign Amurao Reign Amurao specializes in basketball at Sportskeeda, bringing 3 years of experience to his role and a Bachelor's Degree in Communication.



A fervent supporter of the Phoenix Suns, Reign was hooked to their electrifying "Seven-Seconds-Or-Less" offense, which epitomizes high-paced and high-intensity basketball. For Reign, Steve Nash is the ultimate floor general, and he believes Boris Diaw could've been the next Magic Johnson if he had a bit more discipline.



From Reign's perspective, Anthony Edwards is a 90s player stuck in modern times, and Gregg Popovich is an ultimate winner with unparalleled success and leadership in the sport.



Reign's expertise lies in NBA history, particularly the significant moments and trends of the 2000s and 2010s. He prioritizes in-depth research using only credible sources to maintain accuracy in his articles, and avoids misleading topics.



Beyond basketball, Reign enjoys gaming with friends and watches comedy shows and films. Know More

Warriors Nation! You can check out the latest Golden State Warriors Schedule and dive into the Warriors Depth Chart for NBA Season 2024-25.