"I got something to talk about on Twitter now" - Kevin Durant gets excited after finding out he has not lost to the New York Knicks since 2013

Kevin Durant joked about his Twitter exchanges with New York Knicks fans on Wednesday. Durant spoke at length about his budding rivalry with the Knicks fan base because he decided to join the Brooklyn Nets during the 2019 NBA free agency.

The Knicks were also close to acquiring the two-time NBA champion. That, of course, is something their fans are well aware of, so they have had a go at KD on Twitter regularly over the last three years.

Kevin Durant spoke about this in the post-game interview, saying he embraces this rivalry as it's healthy and competitive, giving New York sports fans plenty to look forward to every time the Nets and Knicks square off.

KD was made aware by one of the reporters that he hasn't lost a game against New York since 2013, to which he responded by saying (via JER Sports Journal):

"When I was with the Thunder? What year was that?" Durant asked reporters. "I got something to talk about on Twitter now," said Durant after learning that he has been unbeaten against the Knicks since 2013.

"Always love in the streets when I see Knicks fans" - Kevin Durant says the respect is intact in person with New York Knicks' fan base

Kevin Durant isn't among those to back down from a spat on social media with rival fans, critics and analysts. He has always been outspoken and doesn't hesitate to express his views.

Speaking about his interactions with the Knicks fan base on Twitter, Durant mentioned that they are always looking to take a jab at him, but in person, the respect has always been there (via Michael Scotto):

"Imagine the tweets I've been getting since I decided to come to the Nets from Knicks fans. They're still pissed off about stuff I say and the little jabs here and there. It's always love in the streets when I see Knicks fans. It's a good rivalry to be a part of," said Durant.

Kevin Durant gave New York Knicks fans another reason to have a go at him on social media on Wednesday. The forward torched the Knicks at MSG with a 32-point triple-double to lead the Nets to a 110-98 comeback win. Brooklyn erased a 21-point deficit to claim the victory.

Durant scored 23 of his 32 points in the second half as Brooklyn outscored the Knicks 60-31 during that stretch. With the win, the Nets claimed the bragging rights by sweeping their season series with the Knicks for the second year in a row.

