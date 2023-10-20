"I got sued" - Mark Cuban jokes about alleged 's*x tape' with Kim Kardashian in response to fan tweet

In a recent interaction with BuzzFeed Celeb, billionaire entrepreneur and Shark Tank star Mark Cuban made a witty remark to a fan tweet that has set the internet abuzz. The remark, made in reaction to a fairly audacious tweet, has given rise to speculation about an alleged s*x tape between reality TV star Kim Kardashian and Cuban.

Cuban is accustomed to being in the spotlight. He made his professional basketball debut on Jan. 4, 2000, when he paid H. Ross Perot Jr. $285 million for most of the Dallas Mavericks.

Since then, Cuban's impact has grown beyond the court, thanks to his business endeavors and media appearances, elevating him to a prestigious position in popular culture

In honor of Shark Tank's 15th season, BuzzFeed Celeb asked Cuban to read and respond to his Thirst Tweets in a video on YouTube. One of the tweets said:

"Mark Cuban S*x tape NOW."

Cuban's answer was amusing and unexpected. With a hint of humor, he replied to the tweet, saying that they were too late because there were already rumors about the tape's existence.

He said that he was being sued on a rumor that he had recorded an alleged 's*x tape' including Kim Kardashian and 18 others. He jokingly implied that they would have to look for it on their own, though.

Shark Tank tweet about Mark Cuban one for the new age?

Another tweet that drew attention was when a fan expressed his desire to go on Shark Tank to preposition Mark Cuban. The tweet quoted:

"Going on Shark Tank to ask Mark Cuban to f*ck him"

In response, Cuban said it would be fabulous for the ratings. He encouraged the fan to apply, and with an assurance that he could get past the ABC sensors. He acknowledged the new age and that a new generation had come into existence. He playfully said that he was prepared to embrace it all.

These conversations demonstrated Cuban's sharp mind and ability to find humor in even the most outrageous of tweets.

As the dust settles on the whirlwind of tweets and responses, one thing stands out in stark relief. Whether he's negotiating in a boardroom, making strategic judgments on the basketball court or interacting with fans on social media, Cuban has a knack for keeping things interesting and lively.