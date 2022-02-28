"I got three beautiful kids at my house” - Russell Westbrook refuses to be bothered by LA Lakers fans’ booing

Russell Westbrook and LeBron James were at the center of yet another horrific showing from the LA Lakers.

The Lakers suffered a 95-123 loss to the New Orleans Pelicans Arena on Sunday. They committed a season-worst 23 turnovers during the game, with Mr. Triple-Double recording more turnovers (7) than assists (1).

Not only were the LA Lakers disengaged, but they almost quit in front of their fans, who had to witness the massacre at Crypto.com Arena. Several times in the game, the Lakers were mercilessly booed by their normally adoring fans. Westbrook, expectedly enough, received a few of the loudest jeers on the night.

In a postgame interview after the humiliating loss, Russell Westbrook defiantly said that the catcalls and boos do not matter to him. He said:

“I got three beautiful kids at my house, my wife, I ain’t taking that home.”

Of course, those jeers should not be brought home with him, but there is a bigger sense that the 33-year-old couldn’t care less about his turnovers.

This is not the first time Westbrook has explained to the media this season that he’s allowed to miss shots and commit turnovers. While that may be the case, his errors will not help the LA Lakers get better any time soon.

It’s almost comical for Laker Nation to be critical of Russell Westbrook’s erroneous plays. The Lakers knew what they were getting when they traded for him. He has led the league in turnovers over five different seasons, including the last two campaigns. Among active players, only his superstar teammate, LeBron James (4729), has more turnovers than him (4124).

Skip Bayless @RealSkipBayless As I kept saying when the LeBron pushed the Lakers to trade for Westbrick, he had led the NBA in turnovers four times and finished second in turnovers four more times. He is who he always was - camouflaged by averaging a triple double 4 of the last 5 seasons. As I kept saying when the LeBron pushed the Lakers to trade for Westbrick, he had led the NBA in turnovers four times and finished second in turnovers four more times. He is who he always was - camouflaged by averaging a triple double 4 of the last 5 seasons.

The LA Lakers are paying the Triple-Double King $44 million this season to help carry the team to a championship. However, he has put in such horrible performances that the Lakers even tried to trade him before the deadline.

Russell Westbrook is taking a break from social media

Mr. Triple-Double has recently vowed to stay out of social media [Photo: Sports Illustrated]

Russell Westbrook's wife, Nina Earl, recently revealed on her Instagram page that the NBA superstar will be taking a “hiatus” from social media. The post on IG came out hours before the LA Lakers’ mind-numbing blowout loss to the New Orleans Pelicans. Keeping his focus could likely be the reason why the Lakers point guard is staying away from the often-toxic social media.

The decision to be on social media hiatus could not have come at a better time for the 9x All-Star. The former MVP played horribly in the loss to the Pelicans. He finished with 16 points on 15 shots to go along with six rebounds and one assist. His turnovers, however, were highlighted in the lopsided defeat.

Like LeBron James, Westbrook finished with seven turnovers on Sunday night. Several of those head-scratching miscues helped take the fight out of the LA Lakers. The Lakers’ performance got so bad that even owner Jeanie Buss couldn’t take it anymore. She left with more than five minutes left in the game.

With the way the night turned out, Westbrook probably made his best decision this evening by staying away from social media.

