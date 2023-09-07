"I got those ties, but we're here": Austin Reaves ready for FIBA World Cup semis task despite family roots in Germany

Austin Reaves has been an exciting addition to Team USA's roster, consisting of some of the most promising young talent in the NBA.

Team USA has secured their spot in the semi-final round, so too is Germany, who is eyeing to make things difficult.

Interestingly, Reaves is known to have family roots in Germany, which he mentioned during media interviews, as per Basketball Network's Nicole Ganglani.

"My grandma is from there," Reaves said. " My brother plays over there, he plays professionally, so you know I got those ties but we're here."

According to a Basket News article (2023, March 22), Reaves is a German citizen because his grandmother grew up in Germany. Additionally, his brother, Spencer Reaves, plays for Brose Bamberg from the country.

Reaves is representing the USA in the FIBA World Cup 2023 as the team's third-leading scorer behind Anthony Edwards and Mikal Bridges. He has averaged 11.0 points per game (55.2% shooting, including 50.0% from 3-point range).

Austin Reaves was being recruited by former Lakers teammate Dennis Schroder to play for Germany in the future

According to Basketball Network's Nicole Ganglani, Austin Reaves mentioned how Dennis Schroder was trying to convince him of the possibility of playing for Team Germany in the future.

"Dennis was obviously all year asking me the possibility of me playing for the German team in the future and I was open to it," Reaves said. "Obviously, I told him straight up that I wasn't going to play this summer because I wanted to rest and we had a long run."

However, getting called by USA Basketball was an opportunity that the Lakers star felt was a once-in-a-lifetime shot.

"Then the US opportunity presented itself and he was the first person I texted and I said that I got this opportunity and I can't say no to it," Reaves said. "I just wanted to let you know before it all broke and obviously he was super supportive like he said congrats and all that stuff."

"So if this didn't present itself, it was probably something that might happen in the future," Reaves added.

Meanwhile, Germany has been one of the best teams in this year's World Cup, with Dennis Schroder as the team's leading scorer. He is averaging 18.0 ppg (40.4% shooting, including 31.0% from 3-point range).

The matchup between Team USA and Germany occurs tomorrow at 5:40 a.m. PT at the Mall of Asia Arena in Manila, Philippines.