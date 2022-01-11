"I gotta be on my A-game to beat him" - Steph Curry weighs in on who's the better shooter between him and Klay Thompson

The question of who’s the better shooter debate between Klay Thompson and Steph Curry is doing the rounds again after Thompson’s debut against the Cleveland Cavaliers. Considering the 31-year-old shooting guard had just played his first game after more than two years away from the NBA, Thompson already showed flashes of familiar brilliance.

Steph Curry is set to appear on the cover of the first-ever GQ Sports Global Issue. As part of the collaboration, he answered some of the internet’s most intriguing queries. Obviously, the question about who between Curry and Klay Thompson is the better shooter came up.

Here’s how the two-time MVP weighed in on the debate:

“It’s definitely me, but every great shooter feels like they can beat whoever the next best shooter is. But the fact that he shoots the ball so well, I gotta be on my A-game to beat him no matter when it is.”

Coming from Steph Curry, it has got to be one of the greatest accolades Klay Thompson can get. Although the baby-faced assassin is the more versatile shooter, “Killa Klay” is on another planet when it comes to catch-and-shoot threes.

Steph Curry lords it over in NBA history with 3,016 shots made from beyond the arc. He’s the only one so far to reach the 3K plateau. Based on his current trajectory, he could end up with a mind-numbing 5K made three-pointers in his career. Steph is a career 43% shooter from long range.

Klay Thompson, meanwhile, has 1,801 three-pointers and hits 41.9% of his attempts. Of the top 25 players on the all-time three-point shots made list, the Warriors' shooting guard has the least number of games played with 616.

The 2015 NBA All-Star Three-Point shooting contest created a buzz at the time as the Splash Brothers went head-to-head. Round 1 saw Klay Thompson top the field with a sizzling 24 and closely followed by Steph Curry and Kyrie Irving, who both had 23. The championship round, though, was Steph's show, as the two-time scoring champ rained a then-record 27 points. Irving and Thompson ended with 17 and 14, respectively.

2016 featured a reversal of results. This time, Klay Thompson was able to maintain his sizzling form from start to finish to win the three-point shooting contest. The win marked the first time in NBA history that two teammates have won the said contest in consecutive years.

Steph Curry and Klay Thompson is the best shooting backcourt the NBA has ever seen

The Golden State Warriors are starting to look like the dynastic team that ruled the NBA the last few years.

It’s no longer a debate anymore. In fact, it’s a universal truth at this stage that the two superstars will hold the throne as the best shooting teammates in league history. The record could become even more untouchable with the way the two are going about their business.

Regardless of the winner of the best shooter debate, it’s the Golden State Warriors who have emerged as the obvious victor. The win against the Cavs was only a small reminder of what the Warriors can do with Klay Thompson and Steph Curry causing havoc on defense.

If the Brooklyn Nets were the popular favorites entering the season, the Bay Area team has to be the frontrunner now for the title chase.

