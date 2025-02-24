After a grueling seven-game road trip, during which they acquired Jimmy Butler, the Golden State Warriors returned home to take on the Dallas Mavericks on Sunday night. Sunday's contest marked Butler's sixth game in a Warriors uniform after being traded from the Miami Heat on Feb. 5.

Golden State was on a surge entering their matchup versus Dallas, winning four of five Butler's first five games. The Warriors continued their surge versus the Mavericks, securing a 126-102 win in Butler's debut at Chase Center. Following their victory, Butler shared a hilarious quote as he returned to the locker rooms.

"First game is a dub, that's always good. Now I've got to find somewhere to live. I ain't got anywhere to live out here," Butler said after the win.

Golden State secured its third consecutive win on Sunday, the team's fifth win in six games. Jimmy Butler has played a crucial role in the Warriors' turnaround as they build momentum down the stretch of the regular season.

Steph Curry, Jimmy Butler lead Warriors to win over Mavericks

Steph Curry and Jimmy Butler combined for 48 points on Sunday, finishing the matchup versus Dallas as the game's two leading scorers. In the absence of Anthony Davis and Derrick Lively II, one of Steve Kerr's signature small-ball lineups prevailed for Golden State's 30th win of the season.

Curry scored a game-high 30 points on 12-of-20 shooting, connecting on three of his eight 3-point attempts. He dished out seven assists, grabbed four rebounds, and plucked a steal on the defensive end.

Butler added 18 points on efficient 5-of-9 shooting and had no trouble getting to the free-throw line, finishing the game shooting 8-of-8 from the stripe. He added five assists, three rebounds, and a steal to round out a solid individual effort.

Through six games with the Warriors, Butler is averaging 20.0 ppg, 5.6 rpg and 5.5 apg. Jimmy Butler's fit with Golden State's rotation has surprised many, as Steve Kerr has provided a seamless transition with his game plan. The Warriors sit at 30-27 on the season and are up to the ninth seed in the Western Conference.

