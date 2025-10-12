  • home icon
  Basketball
  Cooper Flagg
"I gotta find a way to help him": Cooper Flagg promises to lift Anthony Davis in commanding show of leadership

By John Ezekiel Hirro
Modified Oct 12, 2025 05:06 GMT
NBA: Preseason-Oklahoma City Thunder at Dallas Mavericks - Source: Imagn
Cooper Flagg promises to lift Anthony Davis in commanding show of leadership

Two games into the NBA preseason, Cooper Flagg is already showing why the Dallas Mavericks selected him No. 1 in the 2025 NBA draft. Although Dallas fell 120-116 to the Charlotte Hornets on Saturday, the rookie is focused on finding ways to contribute to the team.

Flagg posted 11 points, four assists, three rebounds, three steals, and five turnovers against the Hornets. He emphasized that preseason experience is valuable and wants to use it to build better chemistry with Anthony Davis.

“I gotta find ways to help AD more, play off him a little better, help him impact the game when he’s posting up, getting his isos and whatnot,” he said postgame.

“I gotta find a way to help him a little bit more out there. I think it’s been huge just trying to fit together. The preseason is just for us to come out and get that real game experience together.”
Davis contributed 12 points and four rebounds on Saturday, shooting 50.0% overall, matching Flagg’s efficiency.

With All-Star guard Kyrie Irving absent and entering their first full season since the Luka Doncic trade, the Mavericks have high expectations after only making the play-in tournament in 2024-25.

Flagg is expected to play a major role thanks to his versatile skill set on both ends of the floor and his size.

Cooper Flagg focuses on communication to fit in with Mavericks

Cooper Flagg said improving his on-court communication is a key area as he enters his rookie season alongside several All-Stars and former champions.

In an interview with Yahoo! Sports’ Kelly Iko last Wednesday, Flagg emphasized that communication is vital for team cohesion.

"The communication and dedication to playing hard and doing it on both ends," Flagg said. "Having five guys on the court communicating with each other and (buying) in to get stops on every possession. It's different terminology, you just gotta get accustomed to it.
"Sometimes I mess up and say an old terminology I used at Duke. But if you say something, it’s better than saying nothing and just letting your teammate know where you are. Any communication is good."

Last season, the Mavericks ranked just 20th in defensive rating. With a full year of Anthony Davis paired with rookie Cooper Flagg, along with bigs Dereck Lively II and Daniel Gafford, Dallas is expected to become a much stronger defensive unit.

John Ezekiel Hirro

John Ezekiel Hirro

John Ezekiel Hirro is an experienced NBA and WNBA journalist at Sportskeeda, with over five years in the field as a news correspondent, sports writer, and Editor-in-Chief. His sports writing career began in high school, where he garnered numerous accolades, including being named the national sports writing champion in 2016.

He earned his journalism degree from the University of Santo Tomas in the Philippines in 2024 and served as the Editor-in-Chief of The Varsitarian, the university's official student publication, for four years—the longest in history.

A passionate basketball enthusiast, he became a fan of the OKC Thunder during the Russ-KD-Harden era. Russell Westbrook, his all-time favorite athlete, impressed him by stepping up as MVP after Kevin Durant's departure. His current favorite players include Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Jalen Williams and Chet Holmgren, who he believes are the future of the OKC franchise.

He excels in game analysis and rapid news story turnaround, drawing inspiration from the journalistic styles of Woj and Shams. He emphasizes thorough research to ensure accuracy in his articles. One of his most memorable moments is Russell Westbrook breaking Oscar Robertson's record with his 42nd triple-double and securing a 106-105 victory over the Denver Nuggets with a buzzer-beating 3-pointer. Outside of writing, he enjoys listening to music and creating Spotify playlists.

