"I gotta go 75% for Luka.... He's a lousy shooter from three and the free throw line" - Skip Bayless calls Luka Doncic out despite his 40-point double-double performance against Warriors in Game 3

Dallas Mavericks superstar Luka Doncic has been one of the most impressive players in the playoffs. After helping the Mavericks beat the Utah Jazz in the opening round, Doncic carried Dallas past the heavily favored Phoenix Suns to advance to the Western Conference finals.

Although Doncic has been sensational, it still hasn't been enough in the Western Conference finals. Going up against the dominant Golden State Warriors roster, the Mavericks find themselves down 3-0 and on the verge of elimination.

Speaking recently on "Undisputed," analyst Skip Bayless said that, while Doncic has been sensational, he still deserves 75% of the blame for Dallas being down in the series.

So far against Golden State, Doncic has averaged 34.0 points, 7.7 rebounds and 5.0 assists per game while shooting 45.3% from the field and 41.4% from three-point range.

Bayless said:

"I gotta go 75% of the blame for Luka. ... He's a lousy shooter from three and the free throw line."

Luka Doncic and Dallas Mavericks hope to bounce back in Game 4

The Dallas Mavericks are suddenly facing a must-win situation in their upcoming Game 4 showdown with the Golden State Warriors.

After losing a pair of road games, the hope was that Dallas would return home to take care of business in Game 3. Unfortunately; the Mavericks had a nightmare performance, which featured the team struggling to shoot from three-point range.

Although superstar Luka Doncic was brilliant in Game 3, Dallas still lost by a final score of 109-100. Doncic would finish the game with 40 points, 11 rebounds and three assists.

If the Mavericks want any chance to at least generate some momentum in this series, they are going to have to shoot more efficiently.

Dallas shot 13-for-45 in Game 3 alone (28.9%). Going up against one of the most lethal shooting teams in the Golden State Warriors, the Mavericks cannot afford to make life easier for their opponents.

While Doncic has been impressive, he's going to need to take it up to another level if Dallas wants to make this a series.

